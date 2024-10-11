Inside Tiffany Trump's ultra-private life as she prepares to welcome her first child

Donald Trump is hardly ever out of the spotlight – but the same can't be said for his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, who maintains a quieter life than her famous family.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a relatively private upbringing in California with her mother Marla Maples, who divorced Donald in 1999, but she was thrust into the limelight on October 10 when her father announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Michael Boulos.

The former POTUS casually dropped Tiffany's pregnancy news at the Detroit Economic Club when he recognized his daughter's father-in-law, Dr. Massad Boulos, in the audience while speaking at the event.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," Donald said. "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Discover more about Tiffany's ultra-private life below…

She was raised in California

© Getty Images Tiffany was primarily raised in California with her mother

Marla previously revealed during an appearance on Today, that she wanted Tiffany to live outside of her father's shadow to be able to "discover who she is."

While she never intended to be a "single mom", Marla wanted Tiffany to experience a similar laid-back upbringing to her own.

© Getty Images Tiffany supported her dad during his first presidential run,

"She moved us out of New York to get out of the spotlight and let me grow up and find my own identity versus being in the shadow of a name or growing up very young with all that pressure," Tiffany told People.

"So, she wanted me to have a chance to have a normal childhood. As normal as possible. I think that she did well in that."

She kept a low profile at school

© Getty Images Tiffany brought Secret Service agents to class

After graduating from Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, Tiffany earned a law degree from Georgetown Law School, where she specialized in tech and cyber national security as well as criminal justice reform.

Like many other students, she lived in an off-campus apartment in Washington and only drew attention to herself when she brought Secret Service agents with her to class.

"Most of the students just ignored her," a former classmate told CNN. "The only difference is that her agents always attended classes with her, but she maintained a very low profile."

She is close with her siblings

© Getty Images Tiffany is very close with her siblings

Despite not growing up with her half-siblings, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Barron, Tiffany has forged a close relationship with them, especially with Ivanka.

"We would see each other on all of the holidays and talk to each other frequently," Ivanka told People in 2016. "She's my little sister! I've been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her."

Tiffany's mother encouraged her not to think of her siblings "as her half-sister or half-brothers".

© Getty Images Tiffany and her mother Marla Maples

"No matter what may have been going on between her father and [me], I wanted the kids to always stay connected and rooted," Marla explained to People.

"I'll always love them. I knew them when they were so young, and I'm so proud of who they are today. They're all fantastic to Tiffany."

She lives in Florida

© Getty Images Tiffany is expecting her first child with husband Michael Boulos

While not much is known about Tiffany's living situation, she and her husband have reportedly lived in Miami since she graduated from Georgetown in 2020.

She got engaged at the White House

While Tiffany prefers to keep out of the limelight, she has been active on social media and has shared some milestone moments on Instagram with her followers, including her engagement and wedding.

In January 2021, she revealed that Michael had proposed in the White House Rose Garden, reportedly with a $1.2-million diamond ring.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote.

Tiffany also shared several gorgeous photos of her November 12, 2022, wedding – including her exquisite Elie Saab gown – which took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.