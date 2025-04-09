David Tennant's golden rule at home with wife Georgia after 'difficult' past

David Tennant revealed he and his wife Georgia have a very important rule when it comes to parenting their five children.

Talking on his own podcast whilst being interviewed by his wife, the pair discussed why they feel it's so important to always tell the children they love them all the time.

The sentiment comes from a heartbreaking confession made by the Doctor Who star who revealed that his parents didn't vocalise their love for him, adding that it was something that was just "understood."

© Instagram Georgia Tennant and her daughter Olive

David said: "My mum and dad were very loving. But it was never very expressed. And it was expressed their presence and their actions and, their consistency, but not particularly tactile. I don't remember us as a family saying, 'I love you' to each other.

He continued: "We do that to our kids all the time. Too much and they do it back. That's not an experience I had growing up."

"I mean, I never doubted for a second that we were adored. No, but it was always understood rather than exhibited. No, that's not true. It was exhibited, but it wasn't stated."

© Instagram Georgia and David shared a photo of Wilfred, Doris and Birdie on World Book Day

Georgia then recalled a story that David told her about going over to his friend's house as a youngster and seeing his friend being snuggled by his mum. David said: "It almost felt a little bit embarrassing to watch."

Georgia went on to gush about how tactile David is as a father explaining the children always go to him "often first" if they hurt themselves.

David added: "Maybe I wanted it so much I sort of manifested it," which the actor jokingly quipped he didn't mean in a "woo woo" way.

© Instagram Ty Tennant holding his little sister

David credited Georgia's upbringing being the opposite, praising her as one of the biggest reasons they are able to be so outwardly tactile now.

"My mother was very tactile there was and is a lot of 'I love you' my father less so, and was a lot more like what you are describing."

As for their own kids, Georgia said: "With Wilfred I'll say: 'Wilfie can I say something?' and he'll say: 'Yes, I love you too.' We've gone so far the other way that it's annoying."

© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram David praised Georgia for enabling an open and tactile home environment

David heartbreakingly added: "Even when my parents were dying it was so hard to say I love you. It's quite sad."

"I found it difficult to say it to them and they didn't really say it back and that's not because we didn't, it's just because it's an upbringing and a way of being and a moment in time and society. It's not relevant because I don't doubt it.

"I'm very glad our kids will be annoyed that we say it too much, it's the better way to be."

David and Georgia are the proud parents of Olive, Wilfred, Doris, Birdie and Georgia's eldest child Ty.

The family of seven live in a glorious house in West London. Talking about protecting their childrens' identity, David previously told The Guardian: "We’re not quite as squeamish as we were. But I think a lot of that comes from an insecurity about being uncovered or invaded. The longer you’re together, the less that feels like a threat."