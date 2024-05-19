Georgia Tennant melts hearts with rare photo of husband David and their daughters

Georgia and David Tennant are doting parents to their five children. The couple – who married in 2011 – share Olive, 12, Wilfred, 11, Doris, eight, Birdie, four and Georgia's eldest son Ty, 21, whom David has adopted.

© Instagram David Tennant cuddled up with two of his daughters

Giving fans a glimpse of their adorable dynamic on Sunday, Georgia posted the sweetest photo of David, as he cuddled up with two of their daughters on the floor, and it completely melted fans' hearts.

When it comes to their children, Georgia and David are extremely private, and have refrained from sharing photos of their faces on social media. On occasion, however, they have spoken about their respective approaches to parenthood.

© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram David and Georgia Tennant are parents to Ty, Olive, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie

Chatting to Fabric Magazine, Georgia, 39, was asked how she juggles her career and family life. "I do my best; that is all I can do," she replied.

"I mean, there are days where I'm like 'I've got this, I'm totally nailing it'. And then the next day, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I've had so many children! What am I doing? Who am I? I can't do this. They hate me!'. It's just about remembering the days where you don't feel like that, and sort of going 'Probably, on the whole, I'm doing okay'. But there's definitely no magic answer to the 'How do you have it all?' question. The answer is you just try your best and hope in that process that you don't lose yourself."

As for David, in 2020 the 53-year-old told Radio Times: "I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters."

Expanding on his journey into fatherhood, David has also called parenting "one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you."

© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram David has called parenting "extraordinary and life-affirming"

Speaking with Candid magazine, he said: "Our kids are lovely, and I think that being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you, as well as being something you have to keep working at if you're going to be any good at it."

David, who wants his children to have as normal a life as possible, has also addressed the reason why he and Georgia don't talk openly about their children.

The Doctor Who star added: "The kids don't ask to be photographed when we're walking down the street, and we've decided that if we don't talk much about them in public, then we can maintain a bit of moral high ground to be able to say to photographers, 'Look, we don't talk about them, so you don't need to take their picture'".