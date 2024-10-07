David Tennant's daughter is mum Georgia's double with golden blonde hair in rare birthday photo

Celebrations were had in the Tennant household this weekend as David and Georgia Tennant marked their youngest child Birdie's fifth birthday.

The couple, who share Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, nine, Birdie, five, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 22, went all out with the birthday surprises for their daughter.

In a photograph shared on Georgia's Instagram page, the doting parents decorated their living room with pink, silver and gold balloons, along with an LED light-up number five and a mound of presents wrapped in pink leopard print wrapping paper.

© Instagram / @georgiatennantofficial Birdie Tennant was surprised with a mound of presents on her fifth birthday

Even from behind, Birdie's golden blonde hair looked just like her mother's as she stared at her birthday presents. The youngest Tennant appeared to wearing abstract print pyjamas as she woke up on her birthday morning.

"Number 5 is 5," Georgia wrote on Instagram. "And finally one who is all me. My face, my hair, my love of chocolate and boobs and funny."

The mother-of-five continued: "She’s the glue who holds us all together. The one the rest all flock to. The one who has us doing anything and all that she wishes. Happy Birthday Bird."

© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram David Tennant with daughter Birdie

Podcast host Fearne Cotton penned: "Mini me," in the comments of Georgia's post, along with a heart-eye emoji and a happy birthday message for Birdie, who she fondly referred to as 'Birds'.

Fans were quick to chime in with the well wishes. "Happiest of birthdays to your youngest! May they continue to grow in love, light and laughter throughout all of their days."

It's been a busy week in the calendar for the Tenants, who this month also marked their daughter Doris' ninth birthday.

© Instagram / @georgiatennantofficial Doris Tennant turned nine on 4 October

"I don’t know a more universally loved human than this one," Georgia wrote in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her daughter. "She’s every character you’ve ever met and ones you couldn’t dream up. She’s kind and funny and mad and clever and serious and weird and 9 today. Keep going baby; you’re doing it brilliantly."

When it comes to their children, Georgia and David are extremely private, and have refrained from sharing photos of their faces on social media. On occasion, however, they have spoken about their respective approaches to parenthood.

© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram David Tennant's children join him on the set of Doctor Who

In 2020 the Doctor Who star told Radio Times: "I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters."

Expanding on his journey into fatherhood, David has also called parenting "one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you."