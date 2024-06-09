David Tennant's wife Georgia melts hearts with rare photo of daughter Doris

Georgia and David Tennant are such a doting couple and are devoted to their five children, sons Ty, 22, and Wilfred, 11, as well as daughters Olive, 12, Doris, eight, and Birdie, four.

On Sunday, the actress shared an impressive new photo of one of their daughters in a rare glimpse of the family's life behind the scenes.

Posted in black and white, the snapshot, which appeared to be of Doris, showed the youngster doing a handstand against a wall, wearing a leotard and with her plait dangling towards the ground.

The busy mum didn't caption the image, allowing her daughter's athleticism to speak for itself.

Georgia and David's family life

When it comes to their children, Georgia and David are extremely private, and have refrained from sharing photos of their faces on social media. On occasion, however, they have spoken about their respective approaches to parenthood.

Chatting to Fabric magazine, Georgia, 39, was asked how she juggles her career and family life. "I do my best; that is all I can do," she replied.

The star went on: "I mean, there are days where I'm like 'I've got this, I'm totally nailing it'. And then the next day, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I've had so many children! What am I doing? Who am I? I can't do this. They hate me!'. It's just about remembering the days where you don't feel like that, and sort of going 'Probably, on the whole, I'm doing okay'. But there's definitely no magic answer to the 'How do you have it all?' question.

"The answer is you just try your best and hope in that process that you don't lose yourself."

As for David, in 2020 the 53-year-old told Radio Times: "I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters."

Expanding on his journey into fatherhood, David has also called parenting "one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you".

Speaking with Candid magazine, he said: "Our kids are lovely, and I think that being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you, as well as being something you have to keep working at if you're going to be any good at it."

Georgia's dad's insights

Beyond Paradise star Peter Davison, 72, recently shared a rare look inside his daughter Georgia's marriage to Doctor Who star David.

When asked if his daughter watches his show earlier this year, Peter told HELLO!:"I don't know for certain, but she's been in California for the past two weeks over the Easter holiday. So she won't be catching up there.

"Whether she'll get round to sitting down and watching it when she gets back, I sincerely doubt. "It's quite a busy life she's got these kids, all these things happen around bedtime and then I think they just collapse."