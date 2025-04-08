Meghan Markle refused to change this one feature at Montecito mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living in their beautiful Montecito mansion since 2021.

The couple snapped up their property for a cool $14 million, though real estate experts now value it closer to $30 million, with the rise in cost likely due to renovations and the royal couple moving in.

It's thought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decorated upon moving in to put their own stamp on the house where they're raising their two children, Prince Archie, aged five, and Princess Lilibet, aged three, but there is one aspect of the house they refused to touch.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan Markle has been sharing more of her home life in Montecito recently, where she and Prince Harry are raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The one house feature Meghan Markle refused to change

Thanks to Meghan's resurgence on social media, the former Suits actress has been posting to her heart's content, giving fans an unprecedented look inside her home.

Meghan, unsurprisingly, has mostly given us a look at her kitchen since she's a big fan of sharing recipes and her cooking videos.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media were quick to point out the one aspect of her kitchen that's remained unchanged since they moved in four years ago – the hanging pans above the kitchen island.

In a video shared by the 43-year-old, Meghan was making her signature dessert, 'Chantilly Lili', in her beautiful kitchen at home, and the stylish feature was on full display.

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex's kitchen at her Montecito home has a stylish hanging utensil display

The hanging pots and pans – all a trendy bronze colour – were cascading from a large metal feature attached to the sky-high ceiling.

Meghan and Harry's hanging feature is beautifully rustic and Mediterranean in style, in theme with the entire home. It complements the high wooden beams and the stone feature wall behind the oven perfectly.

A photo of their kitchen shared by real estate company Giggster before they moved in shows the hanging pots above the kitchen island.

© Giggster A photo shared by a real estate company before Meghan and Prince Harry moved in four years ago

It seems Meghan and Harry loved the feature so much that they've kept it intact the whole time.

However, other elements of their kitchen have undergone a revamp.

© Instagram The kitchen at their Montecito home was given a refresh with white paint

With just a lick of paint, they've managed to modernise and freshen up the whole room. One snapshot from her Instagram shows the white walls in the background leading into the dining area.

Before they moved in, the walls were a darker, yellow color.

© Meghan markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived in California since 2021

They've also removed the paisley curtains that surrounded the side door that leads out onto their garden.

The pair also replaced a wooden crockery cabinet with a white one, which is directly next to the door.

The couple have also updated the appliances and extended the kitchen diner area further out by moving the dining table more towards the garden, where it gets plenty of daylight.