Mark Wright shares real meaning behind baby daughter's name

TV star Mark Wright has spoken about how he and Michelle Keegan settled on their baby daughter's name.

During Friday's instalment of This Morning, the former TOWIE star explained how he and his wife Michelle chose the sweet moniker, Palma, revealing how it has nothing to do with the holiday destination.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle welcomed Palma in March this year

When presenter Sian Welby brought up the "special meaning behind the name," Mark, 38, provided clarification and said: "That's what the papers say. We just love the name, Palmer, with an 'E-R'. And then we just liked putting an 'A' on it, which is like the way it read. So yeah, we just love the name, really."

© Getty Images Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan share one child together

Their choice of moniker was initially thought to be a tribute to Palma de Mallorca which is where the pair typically escape during the summer months.

Their love for the idyllic spot is such that Mark and Michelle even own a luxurious apartment on the Mediterranean island, complete with sweeping sea views and plush interiors.

Lovebirds Mark and Michelle welcomed their bundle of joy on 6 March this year. The pair, who have been married since 2015, announced their little one's arrival on Instagram just days later, opting to post a touching snapshot that showed them holding their baby girl's teeny hand.

They wrote in their caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25."

Elsewhere on This Morning, Mark spoke enthusiastically about fatherhood, describing it as "the best thing". Of his little girl, he said: "She's amazing, she's so good. She's only five weeks old and we get to 11pm and she goes to sleep and won't wake up again until about five, which is incredible."

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2015

Last week, Mark and Michelle enjoyed a countryside getaway with their bundle of joy. The pair shared snaps of their trip on social media, including an adorable photo of Mark cuddling Palma, photos from a sunset bike ride and a beaming selfie that showed Mark and Michelle looking radiant as they relaxed in style.

"In my Dad era… trip away with my girls," Mark wrote in his caption.

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "So so happy for you both, girl dad era in full swing," while a second noted: "Wow you’re making it look easy! beautiful photos," and a third chimed in: "Absolutely gorgeous. Hope you all enjoy the time away as a family."

Mark and Michelle's home life

© Instagram Their luxurious home boasts super sleek interiors

The pair are raising their family in a stunning mansion in Essex which they lovingly built from scratch. Their luxurious home is teeming with an array of hotel-worthy amenities including a swimming pool, a sauna, a home gym and a swanky private bar.