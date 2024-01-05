Michelle Keegan speaks out about sexist baby questions: ‘It’s horrible’

Michelle Keegan has made rare comments about starting a family with her TV presenter husband Mark Wright, revealing that she finds questions on the couple’s baby plans “horrible”.

The former Coronation Street actress, who is currently starring in Netflix crime drama Fool Me Once, has spoken about the subject in a new interview, suggesting that the question in itself is sexist.

WATCH: Trailer for Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan

Michelle, 36, told The Mirror about being asked about baby plans: “It’s horrible. People don’t know if we’re trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening. In this day and age, you shouldn’t be asking questions like that. I’m asked purely because I’m a woman. But I’m immune to it now – it’s like a reaction, and as soon as I hear it I brush it off as it’s no one else’s business.”

© Getty Michelle Keegan attends The Fashion Awards in 2023

Back in 2018, Michelle told Women’s Health: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

And in 2019, Mark opened up about babies to The Sun Online, revealing: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year."

He continued: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!"

© Shutterstock Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the National Television Awards

The radio host shared a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram at the start of January, paying tribute to the actress after watching her in the lead role in Fool Me Once.

Sharing a series of stills of his partner, to whom he has been married since 2015, Mark wrote: "I can't tell you how happy and proud I am for this incredible woman I call my wife."

"It's hard for people outside to see the work that goes into an actor's life behind the scenes to get to the top. People might think that it comes easy, they just roll up and do their job but it couldn't be further from the truth."

© Getty Images Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright married in 2015

He added: "Watching her nerves leaving the soap that made her over a decade ago, trying so hard to be taken seriously as an actor, moving into big serious dramas as her career has moved forward has been such an important thing to her.

Mark concluded with: "This is your time babe, this is what it’s all been for, keep shining girl, your biggest fan is right here behind you, all the way!!”