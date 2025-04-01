Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's new live-in help at £3.5 mansion for baby Palma
Subscribe
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's new live-in help at £3.5 mansion for baby Palma
michelle and mark super imposed in front of essex mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's live-in help at £3.5m mansion

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Palma Elizabeth Wright, on 6 March 2025

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are no doubt basking in their newborn bubble as they adjust to being first-time parents. Announcing she had given birth earlier this month, the new mum revealed on Instagram: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

Luckily, the former Coronation Street star and her husband Mark appear to have an extra helping hand around the house in the form of Michelle's mother, Jackie, who has shared a number of photographs with her grandchild, Palma

Jackie, who has reportedly moved in with her daughter and son-in-law to offer a pillar of support amid Palma's arrival, shared a beautiful photo of her view of Epping forest taken from Mark and Michelle's £3.5 million home

Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma© Instagram / @michkeegan
Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma

"Mornings like this," Jackie penned on her Instagram as she looked out onto the sprawling Essex countryside. "Even better when you wake up to your beautiful granddaughter.  No better feeling Jackie," replied a friend.

Mark and Michelle's sprawling Essex mansion

Michelle and Mark built their home from the ground up© Instagram
Michelle and Mark built their home from the ground up

Mark and Michelle's multi-million pound bespoke Essex mansion is their ultimate "dream home", offering both luxury and practicality for their growing family. 

view of garden in morning light© Instagram
Mark and Michelle's home has a beautiful view of the countryside

The couple, who purchased the property in October 2019 for £1.3 million, spent years rebuilding and renovating their five-bedroom property with family in mind - ensuring there’s plenty of space not only for themselves but also for visiting loved ones.

One of the standout features of their sprawling estate is a purpose-built annexe, providing the perfect space for Jackie to use whilst she supports her daughter's first weeks of motherhood. 

Michelle keegan living room with TV on© Instagram
Michelle enjoyed nights at her Essex mansion during her pregnancy

At an impressive 60 sq ft - larger than the average London flat - the annexe provides a spacious retreat for Mark and Michelle’s parents, allowing them to visit and lend a helping hand whenever needed.

Michelle's mum Jackie with her granddaughter, Palma© Instagram
Michelle's mum Jackie with her granddaughter, Palma

It's clear to see Jackie is taking a hands-on approach to being a first-time grandmother. In a gushing caption shared alongside a photograph of her cradling baby Palma, Jackie wrote: "It's the little cuddles that are the best."

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "She's so beautiful. Nana Jackie you must be bursting with love, congratulations," while a second noted: "Gorgeous. Love the knitted cardie. Enjoy every moment," and a third commented: "Awww this is just adorable, hope Michelle is doing well."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More