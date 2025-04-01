Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's live-in help at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are no doubt basking in their newborn bubble as they adjust to being first-time parents. Announcing she had given birth earlier this month, the new mum revealed on Instagram: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

Luckily, the former Coronation Street star and her husband Mark appear to have an extra helping hand around the house in the form of Michelle's mother, Jackie, who has shared a number of photographs with her grandchild, Palma.

Jackie, who has reportedly moved in with her daughter and son-in-law to offer a pillar of support amid Palma's arrival, shared a beautiful photo of her view of Epping forest taken from Mark and Michelle's £3.5 million home.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma

"Mornings like this," Jackie penned on her Instagram as she looked out onto the sprawling Essex countryside. "Even better when you wake up to your beautiful granddaughter. No better feeling Jackie," replied a friend.

Mark and Michelle's sprawling Essex mansion © Instagram Michelle and Mark built their home from the ground up Mark and Michelle's multi-million pound bespoke Essex mansion is their ultimate "dream home", offering both luxury and practicality for their growing family.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle's home has a beautiful view of the countryside The couple, who purchased the property in October 2019 for £1.3 million, spent years rebuilding and renovating their five-bedroom property with family in mind - ensuring there’s plenty of space not only for themselves but also for visiting loved ones. One of the standout features of their sprawling estate is a purpose-built annexe, providing the perfect space for Jackie to use whilst she supports her daughter's first weeks of motherhood.

© Instagram Michelle enjoyed nights at her Essex mansion during her pregnancy At an impressive 60 sq ft - larger than the average London flat - the annexe provides a spacious retreat for Mark and Michelle’s parents, allowing them to visit and lend a helping hand whenever needed.