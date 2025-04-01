Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's live-in help at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are no doubt basking in their newborn bubble as they adjust to being first-time parents. Announcing she had given birth earlier this month, the new mum revealed on Instagram: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."
Luckily, the former Coronation Street star and her husband Mark appear to have an extra helping hand around the house in the form of Michelle's mother, Jackie, who has shared a number of photographs with her grandchild, Palma.
Jackie, who has reportedly moved in with her daughter and son-in-law to offer a pillar of support amid Palma's arrival, shared a beautiful photo of her view of Epping forest taken from Mark and Michelle's £3.5 million home.
"Mornings like this," Jackie penned on her Instagram as she looked out onto the sprawling Essex countryside. "Even better when you wake up to your beautiful granddaughter. No better feeling Jackie," replied a friend.
You may also like
Mark and Michelle's sprawling Essex mansion
Mark and Michelle's multi-million pound bespoke Essex mansion is their ultimate "dream home", offering both luxury and practicality for their growing family.
The couple, who purchased the property in October 2019 for £1.3 million, spent years rebuilding and renovating their five-bedroom property with family in mind - ensuring there’s plenty of space not only for themselves but also for visiting loved ones.
One of the standout features of their sprawling estate is a purpose-built annexe, providing the perfect space for Jackie to use whilst she supports her daughter's first weeks of motherhood.
At an impressive 60 sq ft - larger than the average London flat - the annexe provides a spacious retreat for Mark and Michelle’s parents, allowing them to visit and lend a helping hand whenever needed.
It's clear to see Jackie is taking a hands-on approach to being a first-time grandmother. In a gushing caption shared alongside a photograph of her cradling baby Palma, Jackie wrote: "It's the little cuddles that are the best."
Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "She's so beautiful. Nana Jackie you must be bursting with love, congratulations," while a second noted: "Gorgeous. Love the knitted cardie. Enjoy every moment," and a third commented: "Awww this is just adorable, hope Michelle is doing well."
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage