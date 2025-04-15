 Jeff Goldblum's kids make rare appearance at soccer match - see how much they've grown!

Jeff Goldblum delighted fans in Italy this weekend as he made a rare public appearance with his wife Emilie and their two sons, Charlie and River.

The Jurassic Park star, 72, stepped out in full family mode as the foursome attended a soccer match at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como on Sunday, April 13, where local team Como 1907 faced Torino.

Looking relaxed and united, Jeff and Emilie posed for photos with their sons ahead of the game, all wearing matching jerseys and beaming with pride.

© Getty Images for Como 1907 (1st row L-R) Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, (2nd row L-R) Charlie Goldblum and River Goldblum

The boys, aged nine and eight, appeared to be in high spirits, clearly enjoying the chance to join their famous father for the exciting match. During the game, Jeff and Emilie were seen chatting warmly, soaking up the atmosphere as Como went on to clinch a 1-0 victory.

For fans of the Hollywood icon, the outing offered a rare glimpse into his private world. Jeff has long kept his family life out of the spotlight, but when he does speak about his children, it's with unmistakable affection.

© Getty Images for Como 1907 The Goldblum family attended a soccer match in Italy

He and Emilie, a former Canadian Olympic rhythmic gymnast and dancer, married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2014. Less than a year later, they welcomed their first child, Charlie, in July 2015, followed by their second son, River, in April 2017.

Fatherhood came later in life for Jeff, who has spoken openly about becoming a dad at 62. In an interview with The Independent last year, the actor described the experience as nothing short of transformative.

© Getty Images The family were last pictured together in public in 2018

"It's amazing," he shared. "Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at. It's a great task and opportunity."

Despite his global fame, Jeff has made it clear that he wants his sons to forge their own paths. Speaking on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, he revealed how he is instilling values of independence and hard work in Charlie and River.

"Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat," he tells them. "It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you. And you're not going to want me to do it for you."

Jeff encourages his sons to discover what drives them and where their passions intersect with the world's needs.

© Instagram Jeff with his family

"You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do," he said. "And even if it doesn't, you might have to do that anyway."

His insights into parenting struck a chord with listeners and fans alike, especially when reflecting on how fatherhood has impacted his marriage. In a 2022 interview with Hoda Kotb on Today, Jeff opened up about the joys and challenges of raising young children in his seventies.

"It's amazing," he said at the time. "It's revivifying and has enhanced my relationship with my wife. And it's challenging and it's sometimes maddening and very volatile. As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7, they can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It's great."