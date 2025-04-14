Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter showcases sultry style in her little black dress in throwback photos

Audrey McGraw is already setting herself up to be quite the young performer at just 23, the youngest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters.

The couple, who've been married for nearly three decades, also share daughters Gracie, 27, and Maggie, 26, both of whom are (or have been) performers as well.

Gracie is a stage and theatrical performer who made her off-Broadway debut last year and continues to sing independently, while Maggie is currently the Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor for Earth League International. Watch the three perform with their mom Faith in the clip below…

WATCH: Faith Hill sings with her three daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Audrey, a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, is making her own strides as a musician, recording her own work while also making occasional screen appearances (most recently in an episode of Taylor Sheridan's Landman).

Audrey's latest photos

Recently, she took off to London for a series of intimate shows, and took to social media over the weekend to share some glimpses of her time there with a few throwback shots.

In the dimly lit black and white photos, Audrey is seen rocking her trademark sultry style, tying her jet black locks up into a ponytail and wearing a little black dress with a backless design and halter neckline.

"London's calling…," she simply captioned the photos, receiving several comments like: "Yes queen," and: "You are gorgeous!!" plus even some applause emojis from Jeremy Renner.

© Instagram Audrey recently teased she was working on new music

As for her personal life, since at least 2023, Audrey has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, 44, with the two often adorably posting photos taken by the other on their social media pages while shouting each other out as well.

A family of stars

As far as musical families go, Tim and Faith certainly are at the top of the list, so much so that in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer confessed he believed he was the "worst" singer in the family.

© Instagram The 23-year-old is currently in a relationship with actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

"All three of them are great singers," he proudly said of his daughters. "I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time and they're like, 'I ain't gonna sing with you, Dad.'"

"Maybe I'll talk them into it," he quipped. "Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them."

© Ryan Green/Paramount+ She recently appeared in the Paramount+ series "Landman"

"I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

© Getty Images "All three of them are great singers. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point.

On his latest album, 2023's Standing Room Only, he even dedicated a song to Faith, simply titled "Her," and she was obviously in love with it. "She makes me play it all the time…," Tim said. "I've had enough of it, I don't wanna hear it, [but] she loves it! She loved it so much. She goes, 'This is about me right?' I go, 'Yeah, of course! Of course! You're the her.'"