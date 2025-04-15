Meet Helen Skelton's three children she parents solo after split from ex-husband

Helen Skelton has been parenting her children solo since 2022 when she separated from their father, Richie Myler. The family currently live in Cumbria, with the presenter sharing several insights into their lives.

Helen regularly dotes on her children, Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, and when she left her BBC roles in 2023, she revealed it was down to wanting to spend more time with her brood. Signing off, she told listeners: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me."

© Instagram Helen is very close with her children

Meet Helen's three children below and discover all you need to know…

Ernie, nine

Born on 19 June 2015, Ernie is the eldest of Helen's children, and the presenter and her ex-husband shared the news of his arrival exclusively with HELLO!.

"We know our little baby will change our lives completely, and so it should," she told us. Speaking of when they discovered she was first pregnant, Helen reflected: "We'd been on a driving trip to Florida in December and I didn't feel that well.

© Instagram Ernie is Helen's eldest child

"We weren't drinking much but I felt like I had a hangover. We thought it was the heat and sun but a little bit of us was wondering, 'What if…?'"

Ernie has been following in his mum's sporty footsteps, and he's regularly been seen partaking in a variety of sports.

Louis, eight

Helen's second son, Louis, was born when she was living in France with her ex-husband and the youngster arrived in a dramatic fashion.

She opened up about the experience during an appearance on Lorraine in September 2021, when host Lorraine Kelly said: "Yes, because your son Louis – he was born unexpectedly when you were in France on the kitchen floor for goodness sakes."

© Instagram Louis had a dramatic entry into the world

Helen replied: "I know, God bless him. I can't tell if he was sort of proud or embarrassed. He says, 'I was born in the kitchen?' and I'm like 'Yeah,' and lots of my friends think it's so lovely, a home birth. Nobody wants a load of gorgeous French firemen at their feet while they're delivering a baby, which is what I had…

"They'd never done that before and were so excited, I just said, 'Get back around my head please'."

© Instagram Ollie can be just like his mum!

Louis has shown an interest in his mum's career, with the presenter sharing an Instagram Story last year of the youngster watching Blue Peter while dressed in a dinosaur onesie.

Elsie, three

Helen and Richie welcomed their daughter on 28 December 2021, with their marriage ending just four months after Elsie's arrival.

Speaking to HELLO! a month after Elsie's arrival, Helen said: "It was weird as I'd hardly been anywhere, as we wanted to be able to have Christmas with family and because I was so heavily pregnant.

© Instagram Elsie is Helen's only daughter

"They had talked about inducing me a few weeks earlier, but I'd had Louis, who was born early. So, I wanted to wait until she was ready. It did happen quickly though, and there was no time for an epidural or any drugs."

Elsie's middle name of Kate has a heartfelt meaning behind it, with the presenter sharing: "We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."