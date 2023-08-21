Strictly's Helen Skelton gives first ever look inside post-split home with kids

Countryfile star Helen relocated with her three children after splitting from husband Richie Myler

Helen Skelton surprised everyone when she announced that she's stepping down from her BBC Radio 5 Live show to spend more time being a mum, and on Sunday she did exactly that, settling down to watch the World Cup final with her children.

The photo she shared to her Instagram Stories inadvertently revealed the first ever look inside her post-split home, which is her parents' home in Cumbria where she relocated to after splitting from her former husband Richie Myler last year.

The Countryfile star juggles co-parenting three children, Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one alongside her busy presenting career, and this appeared to be a dose of much-needed downtime.

The glimpse into the property revealed a cosy-looking lounge with a television in the corner on a wooden unit, built-in shelves with ornaments on and a trendy oak beam above the fireplace.

The room has been decorated with grey and blue tones and the grey carpet has a paisley rug placed on top of it.

There is an artwork of three cows above the TV, an indication of the star's idyllic countryside location as the property is, in fact, a working farm.

While this is the first look inside the house, we have seen the dreamy outdoor space before.

The garden features a pristine lawn with a goal post located at one end and a fence around the perimeter. The property's outdoor space isn't overlooked at all, with just beautiful trees in the neighbouring area. The kids love playing outside and Helen often shares footage of the alfresco fun.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Helen opened up about her 100-mile relocation back to her parents' farm.

"You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together," she said.

It's a life totally different to the glitz and glam of TV, and Helen revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Helen's ex Richie has since gone on to welcome another child with his new partner, girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

It was the Leeds Rhinos rugby coach Rohan Smith who confirmed that Richie and Stephanie had welcomed their first baby together earlier this year, saying: "Richie has spent a bunch of time in hospital with the birth of his new little baby, so we've given him a little time off to settle in at home."

Richie's new relationship came to light in May, just days after it was announced that his marriage to Blue Peter presenter, Helen, was over.

The couple formally lived together in Yorkshire and they have since sold the family property that they worked hard to renovate.