Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie, two, sports unruly hair in ultra-cute family photos

Countryfile host Helen Skelton is enjoying the British spring weather with her three children, Ernie, eight, Louis, seven, and Elsie, two.

The TV presenter, who wowed viewers with her dancing talent on Strictly in 2022, posted a series of photos on her Instagram page, and the heartwarming snaps have put us in such a cheerful mood.

Helen, 40, wrote: "Spring #spring #blossom #freshair."

WATCH: Helen Skelton’s children run around on a spring day

The first picture showed a chic picnic blanket sprawled on the grass of the star's garden, with beautiful blossoms and flowerbeds in the background.

In another snap we see two of her children looking super cute gazing into a lily pond – perhaps looking for some fish – and a further photo shows Helen's daughter Elsie watching one of her big brothers play football.

© Instagram Helen Skelton's children doing some pond-watching

The mum-of-three also shared an adorable clip of two of her kids running around a field having fun in the glorious weather.

Helen's followers loved the pictures, with one telling her: "So cute. Lovely to see happy, free kids," while another said, "I love Helen Skelton, such a great role model as a working mum and TV personality."

© Instagram Helen Skelton's children have fun in the garden

Helen recently left her BBC Radio role to spend more time with her children.

Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock TV presenter Helen Skelton

Earlier in the year, the star mum exclusively opened up to HELLO! about her family life, telling us how much she loves to spend time outdoors.

"I think there are so many benefits to spending time outside so I really hope my children grow up loving life outdoors," she revealed. "I am lucky that at the minute I can drag them up a fell and long may that continue."

She added: "I try to get outside as soon after waking up as possible, just to open the back door and look at the garden. I would love to say I have time for a big hike every day, but I don't. But I make sure fresh air and casting my eyes over some greenery are two of the first things I do every day."

© Instagram Helen looking picture-perfect in shimmering silver

Helen also explained why she feels it's important to educate children about the environment.

"We literally reap what we sow; the air we breathe, the world we see, the paths we walk to school and work are shaped by us.

"If we don't look after our little island how can we expect it to look after us in terms of providing clean air and nice views?"