Pink's mini-me son Jameson is inundated with support from famous family following new update 

Pink is a devoted mom to two young children, Willow, 13, and Jameson, eight, who are both growing up fast!

This week, the star's husband, Carey Hart, took to Instagram to share a new photo of their son following a very proud moment, which led to a mass of supportive comments from fans.

The proud dad posted two pictures of Jameson on the baseball pitch, full of concentration.

© Instagram Pink's husband Carey Hart paid tribute to their son Jameson following his latest achievement

In the caption, Carey wrote that not only was Jameson doing well perfecting his skills on the pitch, but was also following in his dad's footsteps by wearing the same '46' shirt.

He wrote: "So stoked on this lil guy. Jamo has been making huge progress at baseball this season. He is one of his teams pitchers, and killing it in the batters box. "It's been so fun assistant coaching, and working with all his teammates.

© Instagram Pink and Carey's son on the baseball pitch

"So proud of his dedication and love of the game. He does pitching and batting practice almost everyday, and I never have to ask him. Might even get a shot at All Star's this season.

"I think it is so great that he loves individual sports like Mx and bmx, as well as team sports. Proud of my lil dude. #46LikePapa."

© Instagram Jameson wore the same '46' shirt as his dad

Comments included: "Go Jameson, proud of you!" and "You have every reason to be a proud papa!" A third added: "Looking dedicated and serious about the game. That's a step to success. Enjoy the summer of coaching your son and making memories with him."

Carey and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, live with their two children in a beautiful home in Santa Barbara.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Pink and Carey with their children Willow and Jameson

The couple are incredibly hands-on as parents and Pink previously opened up about an emotional conversation she had with Willow, making it clear the kids will always be their number one priority over their careers.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the mother-of-two spoke about a chat they had when she was on tour, which was hard for her daughter as she wanted her mom at home.

© Getty The couple are doting parents

"Willow and I talk about almost everything — we have a great relationship, and I told her, I said, 'I know you have things that you want to do.'" The star added that she told her daughter that while her career meant a lot to her, "that doesn't mean that it means more than your childhood, or what you mean to me."

She went on to tell Willow: "'I'll walk away tomorrow. If that's what you want, I'll walk away tomorrow. But this time, it means that we're going to have to miss each other a little bit occasionally.' And I've never been away from them.