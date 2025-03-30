Pink's son Jameson, 8, dubbed a 'beast' by fans in photos from outing with dad Carey Hart

Pink and Carey Hart have certainly ingrained much of their own interests and skills into their two children, Jameson and Willow.

13-year-old Willow is quite the thrill seeker like her parents, but takes after her mom more so, with her foray into performing alongside Pink, 45, on her tours as well as love for the theater.

Eight-year-old Jameson is much more like his dad, 49, a huge fan of his BMX bikes and motocross racing, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Pink's son Jameson shows off motorcycle skills

Jameson got behind the wheel of a 4x4 multi-terrain razor quad with his dad for an early morning drive, and Carey couldn't be prouder, sharing some glimpses of the trek on social media.

"Our ripping trails w/ Jamo," he said, using his son's nickname. "Lil man is a riot. Have a great weekend, everyone!"

Fans declared just how much of a cool kid Jameson was for his age, responding with comments like: "Kid's a beast," and: "Strong like papa and mama," as well as: "Jamo is loving this by the looks of it, I love the adventures your children have, they will grow up fearless," plus: "OMG. This is awesome. His face is awesome. He is concentrating so hard!!!!!"

© Instagram Jameson went on a morning quad drive with his dad

During a previous conversation with Fatherly, Carey shared some insight into his parenting, and why he's not shying away from introducing his kids to things other parents would find "dangerous."

"They're kids. People are taking so much away from their children by coddling them," he explained. "I'm never going to put my kids in danger…I don't want to rob them of amazing experiences I've had because of what people may think or say."

"I've been teaching my daughter to shoot guns since she was three years old. I want to instill that power in her. I love exposing my kids to things. I let them try it at a young age."

© Instagram "Our ripping trails w/ Jamo. Lil man is a riot."

Carey sweetly called Willow a blend of both her parents, but just as much her own individual, adding: "She has me and my wife's genes, sure, but every kid is their own person."

"She has the most amazing balance and confidence. She's a little beast. She rock-climbs like a spider monkey. She rides BMX. She's fearless but controlled. She's very confident. We have to raise strong women."

© Getty Images Pink and Carey Hart share two children

He was asked about potentially getting flak from other parents on social media for his kids' adventures, but paid them no mind, saying he was happy to engage but didn't want to "start fires" himself.

"I don't care at all," he continued. "A lot of the times, if you notice when I post things that might be controversial, in the morning when I need something to do."

© Getty Images Willow is a singer and budding actress, just like her mother

"Why I take that time to respond — I love debates and we live in a world where no one is accountable for anything they say or do anymore. It's my opportunity to make a few people accountable. It's just a pastime in the morning. I don't start fires to start fires. It's all things I believe in. The moment I walk, I don't think about it again."