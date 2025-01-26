Pink's son Jameson, 8, displays drastically different look in new photos — see

Pink and Carey Hart's son Jameson is already following in his parents' footsteps in many ways — he is a budding musician like his mom, a BMX rider in training like his dad, and incredibly athletic for his age.

The eight-year-old has already been pictured boxing and hitting the gym with his dad while rocking out on tour beside his superstar mom and older sister Willow, 13.

What has also set Jameson, affectionately called "Jamo" by his parents, apart is his look, having sported long blonde locks for years, distinguishing him from his teen sibling, who rocks a cropped 'do not unlike Pink's herself.

However, in new photos shared by his dad Carey, 49, Jameson was seen with a totally new look as he hit a motocross event with his proud dad by his side.

"Epic time w/ the family last night @supercrosslive," Carey captioned his photos. "Such a fun time being a tourist at the races. This was my second race since we shut @rchracing down."

"I took Jamo to the pits yesterday to see old friends, intro Jamo and his [buddies] to the racers, and do track walk. Congrats @kenroczen94 for an epic race!!! You got this bud!!!!!"

What fans were really enthralled by, however, was Jameson himself, now sporting short golden blonde locks swept to the side, a slightly shorter version of his mother's iconic style.

"He looks so grown up with his new haircut," one fan sweetly commented, with another adding: "Oh my gosh, Jamo's hair. He looks amazing," and a third saying: "Sorry but your handsome little man's haircut took this post over." Another also wrote: "Wowy Jamo is a whole new man! Took a few seconds to recognize!"

During a conversation with the Los Angeles Times in 2023, Pink, 45, spoke candidly about receiving comments from people about her traditionally masculine hairstyle, contrasting it with Jameson's experiences with long hair and using it as a moment of empowerment.

"He's like, 'Mom, everyone calls me a girl,' and I’m like, 'That's because you have long hair, buddy, and people are still hung up on these really old-fashioned societal norms'," she recalled.

"I told him people call me 'sir' all the time, especially from behind and especially at airports. And he looked at me and was like, 'Really?' I said, 'Yeah. I don't care. Call me 'sir,' call me whatever, just stay out of my way.' He liked that. And now he gets called a girl and he just looks at me and winks."

The day after Christmas, the "What About Us" singer celebrated her youngest's 8th birthday with a photograph from his birthday meal and a loving tribute. "My baby boy is 8," she began.

"He is funny, kind, goofy, curious, empathetic, loyal and loving, insecure, athletic, gentle, loves hip hop and metal and punk rock and 'mamas music', Fortnite and dancing, trampolines and prat falls, cart racing, skateboarding, skiing, baseball, drawing and making faces."

She continued to list out his best qualities, adding he "loves being read to, tells me he loves me randomly throughout the day for no reason, always says thank you and I'm sorry, loves to help in the kitchen, asks me if I slept well."

"My heart just explodes when I look at him. I can't wait to see where 8 takes you. It is my pleasure and absolute honor to be your Mama in this life. Happy Birthday baby boy."