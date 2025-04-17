David and Georgia Tennant's 'fair share' marriage with 5 children

David and Georgia Tennant are one celebrity couple who are refreshingly honest about the realities of juggling a marriage and a busy household.

The couple, who wed in 2011, have their hands full with five children, including grown-up son, Ty, Olive, 14, Wilfred, nine, Doris, eight, and Birdie, five, but that doesn't stop them from being hands-on parents.

© Getty Images for BAFTA David and his wife, Georgia, married in 2011 and share five kids together

Doctor Who legend David doesn't share much about home life on social media, but Georgia, who also appeared in the beloved fantasy series, often makes her followers laugh with her candour about parenting.

For example, in response to a fan who asked about how she raises a houseful, she retorted jokily: "Wine."

David and Georgia Tennant's hands-on approach to parenting

While many celebrity couples often enlist help, it's evident that David and Georgia enjoy a hands-on approach to raising their family.

When it comes to a long-lasting relationship, this approach is the key. Not only that, but also having a balanced household when it comes to raising a family, which David and Georgia, who have been married since 2011, evidently do with aplomb.

© Instagram The Doctor Who actor and his wife Georgia are proud parents and often share their busy home life

HELLO! spoke with Anastasiya Pochotna, product marketing manager and relationship and dating expert for the dating app Flirtini, who said: "A successful relationship isn't just built on love - it's built on teamwork.

"Even small actions such as making the bed or putting away the laundry, reinforce that you're both equals and genuinely care about each other. It shows that you're not just in it, so there's somebody there to do the chores for you."

Speaking more generally, Anastasiya continued: "Plus, for those with kids, it's an opportunity to lead by example.

© Gareth Cattermole The pair live in London and are each other's biggest supporters

"Times have changed, but attitudes towards house-keeping are stuck in the past - so it's important to re-shape the next generation's understanding of a healthy partnership."

David and Georgia are quite private when it comes to their home life, but one example of their teamwork approach was during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the father-of-five gave an interview with The Guardian in which he stated that they were tag-teaming with homeschooling, though he joked he avoided maths!

© Instagram The Broadchurch actor showers his children with affection

The Tennants shower their kids with affection

Anastasiya emphasised the need to lead by example, and the Tennants do this in more ways than one.

David also shared during a previous podcast episode of his that he and his wife constantly tell their kids they love them, as it wasn't something he got from his own family.

Georgia Tennant often shares proud updates of her kids on her social media View post on Instagram

"My mum and dad were very loving. But it was never very expressed. And it was expressed in their presence and their actions and their consistency, but not particularly tactile.

"I don't remember us as a family saying, 'I love you' to each other," he shared.

"I'm very glad our kids will be annoyed that we say it too much, it's the better way to be."