David Tennant's £2.6m London townhouse with wife Georgia and brood of 5 kids

David Tennant has made a monumental return to our TV screens – and we couldn't be happier. Between his return to Doctor Who, an incredible turn in Rivals and two years hosting the BAFTAs, the 53-year-old has been booked and busy.

Fans of the Scottish actor will be incredibly pleased to know that David's making his debut as a game show host, for ITV's brand new series Genius Game, which is now set to premiere on Wednesday 30 April at 9 pm.

Adapted from the South Korean game show The Genius, the series will see participants take part in brand new games to test their quick wits, social skills and creativity in a bid for a cash prize.

David and his wife Georgia are incredibly private about their personal lives, opting to cover up their younger children's faces to protect them from the public eye. However, Georgia does occasionally give her social media followers a glimpse of the family home, which is thought to be worth around £2.6 million. Scroll down to see pictures…

1/ 5 © Instagram A gorgeous stained glass door Last month, Georgia took to Instagram for World Book Day, sharing an adorable picture of the couple's three youngest kids all dressed up for the occasion, identifying their costumes in the caption: "Andy from the treehouse, Bella the Blueberry fairy & 'The Wall' from the marvel comic 'super spidey stories: vol 1 issue 8' published February 1975". Specific, but convincing! However, behind the incredibly cute trio, we got a glimpse of the gorgeous stained glass on the family's brown wooden door, with a very traditional gold door knocker and patterned design on the window.

2/ 5 © Instagram The family's incredible living room When David announced that he would be returning to Doctor Who in 2022, Georgia shared a wonderful family photo to celebrate the occasion, with David getting an enormous warm family hug from two of his kids and their pet dog Myrtle, but also showcased the family's beautiful living room. With green panelled walls, a fireplace and shelving units for framed photos and baskets, the room is absolutely incredible. It also has wooden flooring with a simple grey rug and Crittall doors leading to the garden, for a cosy feel.

3/ 5 David and Georgia's modern kitchen The couple have a stunning kitchen, fitted with white marble worktops and matching splashbacks. Their kitchen also features white cupboards with translucent frosted glass panels, with gold handles to top it all off.



4/ 5 A refreshingly relatable utility room Georgia was pictured with her daughter Birdie in a candid breastfeeding snap, with clothes scattered across their herringbone floor and an open washing machine door poking out of a cupboard.



5/ 5 The bathroom was a victim of baby havoc… The Rivals star's daughter Birdie made a mess of the bathroom in their West London home, using one hand to pull out the toilet paper as it fell into piles on the floor, while the other rested on the toilet lid, so she could keep her balance. With small grey and white marble herringbone floors and what appear to be pebble wall tiles, their bathroom has a cosy, modern design.​​



