Goldie Hawn once made a huge mistake involving Kate Hudson's middle son Bingham 

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than being around her family and is incredibly close with her three children, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell.

And to honor Kate's birthday, which was on April 19, HELLO! have gone on a trip down memory lane to look back at Goldie's close knit bond with her only daughter, highlighting one particularly iconic story the star recalled back in 2014.

The actress was appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, where she opened up about Kate's birth story with her middle son Bingham - now 13.

© Photo: Getty Images Goldie Hawn wasn't quite correct when she guessed the gender of Kate Hudson's middle child Bingham!

Goldie told host Jonathan Ross that she had knitted a pink blanket for the baby. "Well, I knew it was going to be a girl," she said, adding that it was a "strong feeling" as she hadn't actually seen the scan.

She hilariously went on to recall getting a pizza to take to the delivery room - which Kate wasn't a fan of - before putting on her reading glasses with lights on to "see everything".

© Getty Images Goldie was present at the births of all three of Kate's children

"I had no idea, but I look and I have these lights on, and I say to the doctor 'Oh, is that normal?'" Goldie hilariously recalled, as Kate told her to "be quiet".

When Kate's baby arrived, Goldie was in for a bit of a surprise. She told Jonathan: "Baby pops out and it's so beautiful and we were just crying and laughing, but I saw a penis. But I couldn't believe it. I knit a pink blanket. I knew for sure it was a girl. But there was Bing. Penis and all."

© Instagram Kate with her son Bing

In 2012, Kate appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, giving her own take on the birth experience. "I'm really in labor and I see like Matt [Bellamy] crawling towards the thing setting up the flip camera to try and get the right angle on the birth," she recalled.

"Meanwhile, my mom's going 'That's not normal, is that normal?' It really was a Woody Allen film!"

© Photo: Instagram Kate is a doting mom to Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Goldie has been present at the birth for all three of Kate's children. The actress shares Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and is also mom to son Ryder Robinson, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and daughter Rani Rose, six, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Goldie has eight grandchildren in total. As well as Kate's three children, she's grandmother to son Oliver and his wife Erinn's three children - Wilder, Bhodi and Rio, and son Wyatt and his wife Meredith's two sons - Buddy and Boone.

© Todd Williamson Goldie loves nothing more than being a mom and grandmother

Goldie's family have always been incredibly close and she previously told Good Morning America that they all live near each other. "I think that we'd kind of rather be with us," she said.

"Back in the day, when we would do little trips and stuff, the kids used to say, 'Can it just be us, Mommy?' And that's the way we still are, even though we've grown up."