Goldie Hawn's son shares concerns about his mom after 'unexpected' Oscars moment

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson appears to be torn over his mother's appearance at the 2025 Oscars on March 2.

The 48-year-old actor admitted he was "concerned" about Goldie after she and Spider-Man alum Andrew Garfield shared a touching moment when presenting the award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The best-dressed stars on the 2025 Oscars red carpet

During their time on stage, Andrew praised Goldie for making his late mom laugh during her life, but his confession caused mixed feelings for Oliver.

Sharing a photo of Goldie and Andrew walking out on stage holding hands, Oliver wrote on Instagram: "This was so touching and unexpected. Andrew that was beautiful my man."

Oliver admitted he experienced a range of emotions over Andrew's words to his mom before jokily expressing his concern that she now loves Andrew more.

He added: "I cried, I laughed, I swelled with pride and then became concerned that my mom was now gonna love Andrew Garfield more than me… I'm still not sure where I stand. She hasn't responded to my texts so…. @goldiehawn."

© Getty Images Oliver was 'touched' by Andrew's words to his mom Goldie

Proving where Oliver gets his sense of humor, Goldie cheekily replied to her son: "I'm sorry I didn't answer your texts honey, I was talking to Andrew!!!"

Oliver's followers loved the banter between mother and son and soon joined in on the fun, with one commenting: "You will always be her favorite…. when Kate is not around."

© Getty Images Andrew couldn't hide his affection for Goldie

A second quipped: "Pretty sure she's out at the park with your new brother, Andrew." A third added: "@theoliverhudson I can see why you are so concerned! I'm concerned for you!"

It wouldn't be surprising if Goldie and Andrew formed a bond after their emotional time together.

© Getty Images Andrew praised Goldie for bringing 'joy' into his late mom's life

The British actor was full of praise for the veteran actress and the "joy" she brought to his mom, Lynn Garfield's life before she died in 2019 from pancreatic cancer.

"There's someone, there's a person, who gave my mother during her life, the most joy, the most comfort, and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn," Andrew said to the star-studded audience.

© Getty Images Andrew and Goldie shared a sweet moment on stage

"I can feel her smiling at us in this moment," he continued. "You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits, and you made us feel that all was right with the world, over and over and over again."

Goldie thanked Andrew for his kind words before replying: "I just loved it, you know? I just loved making movies and this amazing Hollywood and making people laugh and maybe some didn't but that's okay."

© FilmMagic Oliver and Goldie are very close

While Goldie was only on stage for a few moments, it was certainly memorable. Not only was she stunned by Andrew's generous words, but she also needed his help reading the teleprompter.

"Sweetheart, can you read that? I can't read that," she said, referring to the script on the teleprompter.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn looked sensational in a gold gown

Explaining her struggles, Goldie said: "I'm completely blind. I mean, I am!" before revealing she suffers from cataracts.

Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, a cataract is a "clouding of the lens in your eye." While it can cause blindness if left untreated, it can be fixed with surgery.