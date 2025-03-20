Goldie Hawn's granddaughter has blossomed into an exact replica of aunt Kate Hudson — see photos

Kate Hudson enjoyed a sporty date with her niece, Rio, this week when they were snapped courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The pre-teen is is the daughter of Kate's brother Oliver Hudson and his model wife Erinn Bartlett — she's also Goldie Hawn's oldest granddaughter.

The Running Point actress shared photos of their outing on social media and fans will be mistaken for doing a double-take.

In the images, Rio looks exactly like her famous aunt.

With her long, blonde locks and pretty pout, Rio is a copy-and-paste of Kate.

© Getty Images Kate had a date with her niece

While the star opted for a brown, corduroy ensemble, Rio showed her support for the NBA team with a Lakers jersey and baseball cap.

The famous family are incredibly close and regularly spend time together.

Goldie and her partner, Kurt Russell, are proud grandparents to their many grandkids.

© Getty Images The duo were all smiles

They include Oliver's kids, Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio, Kate's kids Ryder, Bingham, and Rani Rose, plus Wyatt Russell's kids, Buddy, and Boone.

Recently, they paid tribute to Kurt on his birthday. Kate wrote: "Love this man so much! Happy birthday Pa! You are truly one of a kind."

© Getty Images Rio is the daughter of Oliver and his wife Erinn

She shared photos of the family ranging from red carpet moments to family reunions in which they were always smiling and laughing.

Goldie welcomed Kate and her brother Oliver with her ex-husband, Bill Hudson, before they finalized their divorce in 1982.

A year later, Kurt began dating the Overboard actress, and the pair have been living in loved-up bliss since.

© Getty Goldie and Kurt adore their family

They are also parents to their son Wyatt, and Kurt welcomed an older son, Boston, with his ex, actress Season Hubley.

In an interview on TODAY in 2014, Goldie opened up about her grandchildren, and described Oliver and Kate Hudson as "unbelievable parents".

© Jerod Harris Goldie and granddaughter Rio

She said: "Kurt and I are so proud. They're mirroring a lot of the way they were raised, and that just shows you how important it is to raise your kids well, 'cause they will raise their kids well."

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

© FilmMagic Strong family resemblance

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them. Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important."