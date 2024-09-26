Dylan Dreyer's moving message to Hoda Kotb after missing her sad announcement on Today Show

Dylan Dreyer was missing from the Today Show on Thursday ahead of her hosting duties at People's Choice Country Awards, held in Nashville, meaning she wasn't there for Hoda Kotb's sad announcement.

Hoda told her co-stars at the start of the show that she had made the difficult decision to leave Today after 17 years, and there wasn't a dry eye on the studio.

Dylan made sure to mark the news on social media with a heartfelt dedication, telling her followers just how caring Hoda is with a personal story involving her son, Oliver.

Hoda Kotb announces she's leaving the Today Show

The Misty the Cloud author posted a picture of Hoda carrying Oliver on the beach, having helped calm him down after a meltdown.

She wrote: "This is my favorite picture of @hodakotb. Ollie was having a meltdown, no one could soothe him, Hoda picks him up, wraps her arm around him, and he wrapped his right around her too. She comforts, she loves, she cares…it's why we all love her.

"Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she's the friend we all want and need. I love you Hoda and I applaud you for trusting your gut and making this next step in your life. You do everything with enthusiasm and I can’t wait to watch you soar!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautifully said Dylan. I'm going to miss Hoda but I'm excited that Haley and Hope get to have more time with their extraordinary mama!" while another wrote: "Hoda has decided to take this time to spend time with her daughters. She is an amazing person. She brings so much joy to everyone that she meets. We will miss seeing her in the morning but we know how important to spend this time with your daughters. Priceless."

© John Nacion Hoda Kotb is great friends with Dylan Dreyer

A third added: "And watch her roar!!!! Being a mom is the greatest job on earth, she can always return to a paying job, you can never get those young years back!!! Best decision she can make."

Hoda is a doting mom to two young daughters, Haley and Hope, who she shares with ex Joel Schiffman.

© Today Show Hoda Kotb announced her decision to leave Today in an emotional moment on the show

Her daughters were the driving force for her decision to leave Today, as was her milestone 60th birthday in August, which made her stop and think about what was most important in life.

© @hodakotb Hoda is leaving Today to spend more time with her beloved daughters Haley and Hope

While discussing her upcoming departure - which will be in three months time - Hoda said: "I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new."

© NBC Hoda has worked at Today for over a decade

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she added. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."