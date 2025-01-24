Today's Dylan Dreyer asks for help as she admits to feeling 'guilty' during honest moment on show

Dylan Dreyer is balancing working on a busy morning show with raising three young sons, and she makes it look so easy!

The Today Show star is often asked how she does it all, but admitted that she's just like any other working mom on Friday's show during a segment with a life coach.

On the Third Hour, the Misty the Cloud author confessed: "My time is not my own," as she told a life coach that had three young boys who were her priority. She said: "How do you find me time. And how do you do it without feeling guilty?"

Dylan shares eight-year-old Calvin, five-year-old Oliver and three-year-old Rusty with cameraman husband Brian Fichera.

The couple are raising their sons in an apartment in Manhattan, located close to the Today Show studios, where Dylan works every weekday, getting up in the early hours of the morning to kick start her day. She's then back at home for the afternoon to get the errands done before her boys come home from school.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Dylan Dreyer admitted to feeling guilty over having any spare time for herself

She recently baffled her Third Hour co-stars during a conversation about treating weekends like vacation days.

The mother-of-three admitted that she already did, explaining: "I feel like I kind of do that. Weekends is when we make a big breakfast, there are sports and stuff but we will watch movies, we might do popcorn for dinner. They are very unscheduled."

© Instagram Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons

She then went on to confess: "I never do errands on the weekends." "Ever?!" Sheinelle Jones exclaimed, to which Dylan replied: "Never." Craig Melvin expressed surprise too, asking Dylan: "So you get them done during the week?"

Al Roker went on to reason, telling them all: "We are very fortunate with this schedule. We leave earlier in the day and people are still at work and we are able to get this done." Feeling inspired, Sheinelle said: "2025, let's get that done!"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's new book was released on January 7

The star certainly has got a lot done and to a very high standard too. Along with working on Today, she has also recently published her fourth children's book, A Peek Out Your Window, which was released at the beginning of January.

The book sold out soon after on Amazon and had to be restocked. Sharing her delight upon hearing the news, Dylan wrote on social media: "I’m so beyond honored you all have been loving A Peek Out Your Window!! I’ve heard from many people it’s been sold out on Amazon…we’re shipping more to Amazon, but I wanted to remind you it’s also available at @barnesandnoble @walmart @target and local bookstores! @bookshop_org You guys are the best…THANK YOU for supporting me!!"

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons

Dylan's latest book is her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children.

During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about. Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'.

"And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'." She also said that it was hugely inspired by her three young sons.

Dylan loves being a mom

"My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!"

Dylan has also written a three-part series called Misty the Cloud, which she first released during the pandemic in 2021 - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring.