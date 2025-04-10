Beyoncé and Jay-Z's secret getaway with Blue and rarely-seen twins

They might be one of the most well-known couples on earth, but everybody knows that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are notoriously secretive when it comes to their family life.

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer, 43, and her rap star husband, 55, only open up about private matters on extremely rare occasions, meaning that their family's day-to-day lives mostly go under the radar.

However, sometimes word spreads. Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles revealed a snippet of information about what her family has been up to, and it seems the Knowles-Carters recently enjoyed a trip overseas.

Is this how Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent their anniversary?

While appearing at the Billboard Women in Music Awards earlier this month, where she was honored with the first-ever 'Mother of the Year' award, Tina was asked how family reacted to her prestigious title.

The 70-year-old, who is also a mom to singer Solange, 38, said that they were all thrilled for her, but added that they were "all out of the country" and therefore couldn't join her mom at the ceremony.

Although specific details about where exactly Beyoncé and co. jetted off to were kept under wraps, the timing, interestingly, coincided with the couple's 17th wedding anniversary.

Not only that, but die-hard fans will know that one of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's favorite pasttimes is traveling, so flying overseas is a regular occurrence for them anyway.

What's more, the couple rarely – if ever – travel without their kids. Beyoncé even said during her Renaissance movie that taking her three children, Blue, 13, and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, to different places and exploring various cultures is so important to them.

Click through the gallery to see the places where Beyoncé and Jay-Z have vacationed in the past, including their dreamy honeymoon…

© Instagram Yachting in Capri The couple are big lovers of Italy's Amalfi Coast and have been photographed in the past jetting on a speed boat around Capri plus other stunning spots along the iconic coastline. They also enjoyed a holiday to Croatia during the Mrs Carter World Tour circa 2014, with little Blue, who was two-and-a-half at the time, in tow. Meanwhile, they also spent a previous wedding anniversary in Mexico, and another cruising the Mediterranean on a Superyacht, so it wouldn't be surprising if they decided to take the opportunity to holiday for the milestone moment this year.

© Instagram BDAY And it's not just anniversaries that call for a trip abroad. In 2009, they took a trip of a lifetime to Iceland to mark Jay-Z's 40th birthday. In this photo, meanwhile, Beyoncé looks sensational as she marked her 43rd birthday with her loved ones in a tropical destination. They didn't share the exact hotspot where they were vacationing, but it looks stunning!

© Instagram The Carters take Tokyo Meanwhile, while on a promotional tour for her Cowboy Carter album, the pair headed to Japan for an incredible trip. Beyoncé shared some snaps on her Instagram of them taking public transport and of their luxury hotel.



© Instagram Cannes The singer revealed in her film that while the family were traveling around Europe for the Renaissance World Tour, the whole family were staying at a private villa in Cannes, France, which served as their base after shows. She described it as super private and beautiful, and the perfect place for her family to relax and for the kids to swim in the pool.

© Instagram "Are you happy to be in Paris?" While staying at a chateau-style villa, they also routinely took trips to Paris. Dedicated Beyhive members will know that the Carters love the city of light.



© Beyonce/YouTube Honeymoon of dreams Seventeen years ago on April 4, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, wed in a private ceremony in New York with only immediate family and close friends attending. But what about the honeymoon? At the time, it was reported that their honeymoon was spent a little closer to home. According to E!, the newlyweds headed to a luxury desert retreat in Arizona, specifically, the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three is back on home soil as she attended the official launch of her haircare brand, Cecred, being sold in Ulta Beauty stores across the US earlier this week.

Not only that, but the countdown is officially on ahead of her Cowboy Carter tour kicking off on April 28 in Los Angeles, so it's likely that after her trip abroad, she's now in full-blown rehearsal mode.