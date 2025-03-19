Beyoncé's parenting style and how her 3 children are totally different — in her family's own words

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the proud parents to three children, who they have worked hard to give as normal lives as possible considering their global celebrity.

The power couple rarely talk about their personal lives, but in the past they have shared snippets of their children's personalities with the media and their fans, as has Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles.

The award-winning singer has also indicated what kind of a parent she is too, and it sounds like she's just like any other protective mom!

Beyoncé never misses important moments in her children's lives

The Cowboy Carter star opened up about parenthood in her 2023 film, Renaissance, explaining: ""I still drop them off at school, and I still take them shopping for their first day of school, all of the things that mothers do. So when I leave [the tour] my children they come with me and they come everywhere with me."

Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir are exposed to lots of different cultures

The Carter children are always with their mom whenever she's on the road and will no doubt be joining her on her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour too.

Beyoncé makes sure to only do this out of school time and recently noted the benefits traveling has on her young family.

Talking to GQ, she explained: "I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles."

Beyoncé wants her children to enjoy a normal childhood

It's clear that Beyoncé and Jay-Z prioritize routine and traditions for their kids. One of these traditions that's been made known to fans is attending the Super Bowl every year. Jay-Z has taken Blue Ivy for years, and in recent times Rumi has joined them too.

Blue and Rumi have both posed for photos jumping in the air on the famous pitch, a picture that has been captured each year. Proud grandma Tina noted this on social media in February just after the 2025 Super Bowl.

She wrote: ""Sooo cute. Blue has been [to] every Super Bowl since like five years old, attending with her dad and doing this jump for joy. This year Rumi did the jump. It has become a family tradition.. soo sweet!"

Beyoncé also told GQ: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

Blue, Rumi and Sir are totally different from each other

While Blue has been seen in the public the most since she's the oldest Carter, her siblings Rumi and Sir have made fewer appearances in the spotlight. Blue is becoming a star in her own right too, having joined her mom on her Renaissance world tour in 2023, and likely will do so again for Cowboy Carter. She's also starred alongside her mom in Mufasa: The Lion King, as the voice of Ciara.

Her grandmother recently opened up about her personality during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, joking that she was a "bossy little Capricorn like her grandma," while referencing Blue's interaction with Beyoncé at the Grammys, where she was seen on camera telling her mom to "get up" when she won her award.

Tina has also given an insight into Rumi and Sir's personalities too. She revealed that Rumi was following in her big sister's footsteps with a love for all things creative, while Sir was more into "numbers". She told E! News: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator... Sir is very quiet.He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much. She then added that he was "very, very smart."

While talking to GQ, Beyoncé gave another rare insight into what her three children were like. She said: "Raising three kids isn’t easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."