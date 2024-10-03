Inside Tom Hardy relationship with three private kids – and the major impact they had on his life

Tom Hardy might be one of the biggest names in acting, but the Venom star is still able to protect his children's privacy.

The star first became a father in 2008 when he and then girlfriend Rachael Speed welcomed Louis Thomas into the world. Following his marriage to actress Charlotte Riley, the star became a father again, welcoming a second child in 2015 and his third and final child in 2019.

While Louis has a form of public identity, Tom and Charlotte have decided to keep the identities of their children out of the public eye, including their names and gender.

In the past, Tom has had his own battles with addiction, but it was the arrival of his first son who inspired him to take on his demon and start his sobriety journey.

© WPA Pool Tom has been open about his children helping him with his sobriety

Here's everything you need to know about the star's children…

Tom started his parenting journey in 2008 and he previously revealed how the arrival of his first son helped him overcome his issues with addiction. "It's the best thing I could have wished for," he confessed.

"I was very self-indulgent for a long time and I was only thinking about my own stupid stuff and myself. Having a child lifts you out of that selfish behaviour. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."

© Mike Marsland Tom shares two of his children with wife Charlotte

Following the arrival of his second child, Tom told the Mail: "There was no longer very much time for me to think about myself anymore, because there is somebody now on the planet who really needs me to get my act together and focus on something that is more important than me."

Speaking to Esquire in 2021, the Mad Max actor even admitted that his children made him want to work in the acting profession less. He explained: "I think there's less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff."

© Dave Benett Tom shared how his eldest son helps him with certain roles

Tom's desire to be the best dad for his children even transcends into his professional career, and he revealed that son Louis gave him plenty of advice for his role as Eddie Brock in the Venom series.

The father-of-three told Entertainment Tonight: "He told me what I was doing wrong, and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect."