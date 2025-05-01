Why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are sent to different schools

In a new interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Meghan Markle has been candid about her role as mum, admitting that at times she can find it "incredibly overwhelming" and can "need a break" just like the rest of us.

In the honest chat, she revealed that her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, attend different schools, as she spoke about her long round trip when she does the morning drop-offs. So why do Prince Harry and Meghan send their children to different schools?

While she didn't clarify why the little ones are sent to different places, it could have something to do with their ages. Archie is almost six now, but Lilibet is only three, so there’s a chance that their age is what separates them.

If that's true, it's only a matter of time before Lili will be able to join her brother at his school.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet shared a sweet moment with their mother in the garden

If Meghan is unavailable for drop-off, the responsibility sometimes falls to the children's nanny. While we don’t know who this is, it is someone the family have had now for five years, so ever since their 2020 Stateside move.

You can bet that they are both sent off with healthy lunch boxes though, as Meghan admits: "I love doing lunch boxes, it makes me very happy and writing a little note in their lunch boxes."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan loves making packed lunches for her kids

Would Archie and Lilibet ever attend a UK school?

When Meghan opened up to The Cut about their stateside life, she commented on her perceived reality of sending her children to a UK school.

The interviewer of the piece, Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

© Instagram The couple are happy raising their kids stateside

Meghan then added: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn't make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

Prince Harry has also previously said: "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said before explaining that his children have the freedom to do things that they "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK."

Prince Harry is happy with his new life away from the UK

Where do Archie and Lilibet go to school?

The Sussexes are keen to keep the details of their kids’ schooling private but Montecito resident Richard Mineards previously shared some insight with HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast about the kind of education the young royals could have in their local area.

"We have very good schools, which are not like England public schools but they're state schools. And we have a very good one called Cold Spring School which has got great ratings and that's in their catchment area," Richard revealed.

© Getty The Sussexes probably won't return to the UK

He added: "So if Archie then follows through getting a state education, the next stop after this pre-school he goes to is going to be some sort of junior school. We have a very good junior school here called Montecito Union School which is very, very good, has a lot of Tony names attending, children of the rich and famous. Then, as I say, he could go to Cold Springs or maybe they'll say that 'Hey, we want to follow a private education'."