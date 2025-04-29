Inside Princess Lilibet's special royal bedroom with 2-storey castle bed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – is this a rare look inside Lilibet's pretty pink room?

An unearthed photograph from before the royal couple lived at the $29 million property, revealed on YouTube, shows a little girl's room decked out with a giant castle bed. The incredibly unique design is a bunk-bed-style structure with stairs to the top and a balcony where cuddly toys have been placed. The bottom bunk is where the bed is, featuring pink regal-looking curtains and on either side, there are turrets that house books.

The room itself is very regal, with a chandelier and a Juliette balcony. The ceiling has wooden beams, and the walls have a pretty tree wallpaper, adding to the charming feel of the space.

Check out the epic bedroom inside the property that the Sussexes bought

It is unknown if the royals would have kept this feature – after all, they moved in in 2020, before they had Princess Lilibet. But perhaps the previous owner's décor has inspired theirs and they've replicated it for their darling daughter.

We know that this same room is Lilibet's as we previously got a glimpse into her sweet nursery when a photo was shared in the couple's Netflix docuseries, and it has the same wall mural…

Lilibet's former nursery

© Netflix Meghan holding baby Princess Lilibet at Montecito mansion

The snap appeared to have been taken shortly after the little one was welcomed into the world in June 2021 as she was very small, cuddled into her mother Meghan for a mirror selfie.

The walls include the tell-tale beautiful leaf motif, and a sweet squirrel can also be seen above the door.

The royals had added a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on a traditional dresser.

The property is every child's dream with acres of land to run and play, a private playpark and an outdoor pool. The family likes to spend time in the garden, and that's illustrated by the multiple looks we've had of their outdoor space.

© Giggster The pool at their mammoth home

In fact, it was the estate itself that won the couple over. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa," Meghan told The Cut.

As well as being a haven for the kids, the Sussex residence in the exclusive enclave of Montecito is also a relaxing sanctuary. Amazing video footage shared on YouTube by Luxury Homes revealed that the couple have a very unique and rather beautiful Japanese tea house on site. This incredible space looks like a spa room, and it sits within the water of their picture-perfect pond.

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

They also have a romantic bedroom terrace with views across the landscape. There is a pergola-type roof wrapped with picture-perfect vines. Multiple seating areas offer options for the couple to sit and fully relax.

The guesthouse

© Daniel Martin Meghan's makeup artist Daniel revealed his complete welcome package from Meghan inside her guest cottage

There is also a separate guesthouse on site with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use for other members of the family and especially Meghan's mother Doria, who lives two hours away in Los Angeles.