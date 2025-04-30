Meghan Markle shares giggling moment with Prince Harry in enchanting garden video

Meghan Markle has been sharing more of her beautiful garden than ever before thanks to the launch of her new brand, As Ever, and her Instagram comeback. On Tuesday, the mother-of-two decided to share a series of clips harvesting goodies from her abundant garden, and Prince Harry made a cameo appearance – well, his voice did anyway.

As Meghan made her way around her kitchen garden with two large baskets in tow, the cameraman, who sounded very much like her royal husband, let out a giggle. The Duchess responded by laughing back and letting out a small squeal as she navigated the beds with an armful of roses and another armful of freshly-picked oranges.

Meghan was sporting a casual look for her garden venture, teaming signature skinnies with a longline cardigan and wellington boots. She also kept her head covered with a white cap.

More rose picking took place on Sunday, and Meghan also documented on Instagram, sharing snaps with her 2.8 million followers. This time they included her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who looked like they were having fun helping their mama in her beloved garden.

Princess Lilibet Diana looks on as her mom Meghan Markle tends to a rose in their garden

"Sunday kind of love…with my little loves," Meghan captioned the photos, and the pictures were strategically taken to hide the children's faces, thus maintaining their privacy.

What we could observe though was the children's vibrant red hair, just like their dad's, with Lilibet's mermaid locks considerably lighter than brother Archie's.

Prince Archie Harrison spends time in the garden too

Lilibet's bedroom

While the Sussexes are keen to limit what they show of their children, we have seen a glimpse inside what could be Princess Lilibet's pink princess bedroom, thanks to photos taken before the royals moved into their mansion.

The throwback photo was revealed on YouTube, and it shows a little girl's room decked out with a giant castle bed taking up lots of the space. It even has stairs all the way to the top and a balcony where cuddly toys have been placed. The structure has its own turrets doubling up as bookcases and the bed itself has pink curtains around it.

We know that Lili did use this very room as her nursery because Meghan once shared a selfie taken in it, and the tree wallpaper was clear to see.

However, there's a chance the castle bed was taken by previous owners, and when the couple first moved into the property it was long before Lilibet arrived.

A dream property

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's incredible mansion in California

Their amazing home is named the Chateau of Riven Rock and the glimpses we've had of it show just how incredible it is. The Sussex family have their own private wine cellar, a games room and a traditional kitchen-diner. Their outdoor space has to be the most impressive with a beautiful pool, chicken coop and wildflower garden.

The family have shown no signs of wanting to leave their beloved residence – a place they fell in love with from the very beginning.