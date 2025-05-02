The undetected way Princess Kate's mini-me son Prince Louis is taking after her

Prince Louis bears an incredibly striking resemblance to his mother, Princess Kate, from his dark hair to his beaming smile, but there's another way in which the Princess of Wales is making her youngest child even more like her.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Kate looked incredible... but the outfit looked familiar

During the royal visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona, Princess Kate is wearing a gorgeous dark olive jumper and white shirt: a classically smart 'off-duty' outfit. However, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the ensemble looks rather… familiar.

Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest child celebrated his 7th birthday last week, and the celebratory portraits are absolutely adorable. The jumper and checked shirt worn by the younger brother of Princess Charlotte are just like those worn by his mother only days later.

It's safe to say that both Prince George and Prince Louis are being dressed just like their mother – there's no doubt the two are taking some fantastic style notes from Kate, and we can see why.

Prince George wore his mum's favourite brand out last month

Last month, while attending a football match with his father, Prince William, Prince George was seen wearing a navy jacket from one of his mum's go-to high street brands.

© Getty Images Prince George was seen out in Reiss, one of Princess Kate's favourite brands

The 11-year-old was his father's mini-me in a navy Reiss jacket, with the pair both donning matching smart jackets and sharing similarly excitable reactions to the highly explosive match.

Though the pair's team, Aston Villa, eventually lost to the French powerhouse PSG, it seemed like a wonderful bonding moment.

Princess Charlotte also had a mini-me moment with her mother last year

Taking inspiration from a different part of the Princess of Wales' wardrobe, Princess Charlotte looked just like her mother at Wimbledon last year.

© WireImage Princess Charlotte looked so much like her mother at Wimbledon last year

Bringing a pop of colour and easy-to-wear patterning, the 10-year-old brought out an adorable polka dot navy ruffled frock from Guess, also opting for a gorgeous pair of white ballet flats. Twinning with her mother, she wore her brunette hair long and straight.

Though the decisions are subtle, it's clear that Princess Kate has been dressing her three kids just like her – the 43-year-old has cemented her legacy as a royal style icon, and, as a result, it makes complete sense for her children to follow suit!