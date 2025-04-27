Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Kate broke tradition with Prince Louis’ birthday photo
Kate Middleton walking with Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte© Getty

We talk Princess Kate in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Royal fans adored seeing the new photo of Prince Louis to celebrate his seventh birthday, especially as Prince William and Catherine's youngest son looked so grown up!

Chatting about the youngster's birthday celebration in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, our hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths revealed a change of tradition they have noticed with how the royals release the birthday portraits.

Andrea explained: "I can't help but notice that lately, we've had a change in the way that the photos are released. We used to get them the night before. Now we're just waiting around on the day, and they're released as they see fit. What has brought on that change?"

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash revealed several reasons why she thought the image was no longer being released the night before, as royal fans have come to expect. Check out the full episode of A Right Royal Podcast to find out more!

Prince William Steps Up | A Right Royal Podcast

In the episode, the trio also discuss their reaction to the latest episode of Meghan Markle's podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, as well as Prince William's attendance at Pope Francis' funeral, why Prince Louis' birthday photo was taken by a professional photographer and not his mum, Princess Kate, and much more!

