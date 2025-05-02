Princess Charlotte is her dad William's double in tradition-breaking 10th birthday portrait  

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a sweet new portrait of Princess Charlotte to mark her milestone tenth birthday on Friday.

The snap taken by mum Kate on her iPhone, in another royal first, shows Charlotte pictured on a hike in Cumbria earlier this year.

The young royal is dressed in a leaf print waterproof jacket from Jack Pyke with navy leggings and a backpack, with her hair tied up in windswept ponytail.

The caption read: "Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!"

© The Princess of Wales Charlotte was pictured on a hike in Cumbria

Royal fans flooded the comments section on Instagram with well-wishes for the Princess, with many remarking how much Charlotte looks like her father, Prince William, from when he was a child.

"Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Looks just like her father," one wrote.

"Oh my goodness, her father's daughter!" another added.



Kate, who has been taking the official portraits of her children since Charlotte's birth, typically uses a more professional camera to take her pictures. But in a relatable move, she whipped out her iPhone to capture her daughter on their walk together.

In another move from tradition, photographer Josh Shinner captured Prince Louis on his seventh birthday on 23 April as he played in a bluebell wood near the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Charlotte was last seen publicly on Christmas Day 2024 as the royals stepped out for the annual church service in Sandringham.

All about Princess Charlotte

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born at 8.34am on 2 May 2015 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

She owes her middle names to Elizabeth II and her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales.

© Getty Charlotte was born at the Lindo Wing like her brothers

William and Kate's only daughter is currently third in line to the throne behind her father and her older brother, George.

Charlotte made history at the age of two when she kept her place in the line of succession following the birth of her younger brother Louis in April 2018.

© Getty Charlotte in Canada in September 2016 on her first royal tour

The Prince and Princess resided at Anmer Hall in Norfolk in the early years of Charlotte's life, before relocating to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London in 2017.

The tot began her education at Willcocks Nursery School in January 2018 before joining George at Thomas's Battersea School in south west London in September 2022.

© Getty Images Charlotte on her first day at Thomas's Battersea School in 2019

The Wales children enrolled at Lambrook Prep School in Berkshire in September 2022, following the family's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Since her birth, Charlotte has made public appearances at a number of high-profile engagements, including Trooping the Colour, the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, King Charles' coronation and Wimbledon.

© Getty Images Charlotte at her grandfather's coronation in 2023

She has joined her parents on two major royal tours – Canada in 2016 and Germany and Poland in 2017.

William and Kate have spoken about their daughter's hobbies over the years, including her love for dance, gymnastics and tennis.

