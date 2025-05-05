It's a moment of celebration for the Giffords, as they're preparing to welcome another bundle of joy to the family.

Family matriarch Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody and his wife Erika Gifford announced on social media that they're expecting their third child together.

Watch Erika's sweet announcement video featuring their two other children below…

WATCH: Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody and his Wife Erika's baby #3 announcement

While dubbing their family a "party of cinco," sharing the news on Cinco De Mayo, she added: "Our little blessing on the way was prayed for, dreamed of, and is already so deeply loved. 20 weeks in and we can't wait to meet the newest member of our crew."

Proud grandma Kathie, 71, commented: "I am beyond filled with joy that this magnificent secret is finally out! So grateful to God for His faithfulness and loving kindness, and so thrilled that both of my children married beautiful spouses, and are incredible loving, tender and tough parents, just like I had."

Kathie's daughter Cassidy wrote: "Soooo excited! Love you guys so much," while former colleague and close friend Jill Martin added: "YESSSSSSSS auntie jill cannot wait!!!!! BLESSING UPON BLESSING."

© Instagram Kathie Lee's son Cody and his wife Erika are expecting baby #3

Other fans left comments like: "This is so beautiful. Congratulations! So happy for you!!" and: "Congratulations! Another beautiful little angel! So excited," as well as: "Yayyyyyy, cutest fam!!!! So excited for you guys!!!!!!!!"

Cody, 35, and his wife Erika are already the parents of sons Frank, two, and Ford, 17 months. Cassidy, 31, is also a mom, welcoming her son Finn in June 2023 with husband Ben Wierda.

© Instagram The TODAY alum is already a loving bubbe to three grandsons

The former anchor on the Fourth Hour of TODAY with Hoda Kotb is a doting bubbe to her three grandsons, telling People previously that she finds the most joy in her life in being with them and showering them with love.

"I'm just so grateful for them," she told the publication. "They're precious and they give me a purpose to get up every morning when everything else is just not the same for me. Life is just so different and I just try to find joy when I can find it. And the only place I can really find it is in the Word of God and in my grandsons."

© Getty Images She is a mom to kids Cody and Cassidy Gifford

She explained that having her kids later in life gave her a new perspective and happiness in seeing her own kids take on that role. "It is exactly what everybody's always told me, which seems like such a cliché. But clichés — they're real. Because they're true."

"There is nothing like it in the whole world," she continued. To see my children, first of all, so in love with their spouses. I'm so grateful to God for that. They picked wisely. They're so in love and it makes me so happy."

© Instagram "Life is just so different and I just try to find joy when I can find it."

"Then to see them parenting the way they do, which is beyond. Cody's wife was bedridden for six months with their second baby and the love they showed each other and the love they had for this unborn child that they were just going to save no matter what happened."