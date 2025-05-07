Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez's 'promise' to twins revealed following challenging divorce from Ben Affleck
Subscribe
Jennifer Lopez's 'promise' to twins revealed following challenging divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez talks to Emme and MAx at an event when they were young

Jennifer Lopez's 'promise' to twins revealed following challenging divorce from Ben Affleck

JLo shares her children Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Lopez has given an eye-opening insight into her family life after divorcing Ben Affleck

The "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker had a short-lived marriage to her former fiancé which officially ended in January 2025, less than three years after their nuptials. 

Blended family

During their time together, they enjoyed life as a blended family with JLo's kids, Emme and Max, bonding with Ben's children, Samuel, Fin and Violet, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. 

But when they split, it was time for some difficult conversations. 

jennifer lopez with twins max and emme on 16th birthday© Instagram
Jennifer has confessed it's been a challenging time

In a new interview with Spanish publication El País, Jennifer revealed how she prepared her twins for change. 

"I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better,'" the star explained. "I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life."

Back on stage

Jennifer Lopez walks in the paddock as a guest of Ferrari during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 19, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia© Getty Images
JLo's ready to perform again

Jennifer postponed her world tour last year but is now ready to kickstart a new venture. 

"I’m happier that I'm a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago," she added. "I'm proud of myself for that, and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it.

Jennifer Lopez smiles in selfie with max and emme© Instagram
She has a close bond with her kids

"So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody.This is a perfect time."

Jennifer made the announcement on social media last month, when she wrote: "To all my international JLovers, I'll be doing a few select show dates over the summer. I can't wait to get back out there to see all of you. It's been too long. It's gonna be an amazing summer #JLoLiveIn2025. Stay tuned for more."

Moving on

photo of jennifer lopez and ben affleck with arms around each other on red carpet© Getty Images
Jen and Ben split

Jennifer and Ben appear amicable since their divorce but as of October 2024, she still wasn't keen to jump back into the dating pool.. 

"Yes, I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I [expletive] do when it's just me flying on my own...what if I'm just free?" she said. 

"I think that's what I love about life: that there's no arrival point," she continued. "There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Everything Jennifer Lopez's exes have said about her

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More