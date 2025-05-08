Emily Andre issue 'shocking' warning – 1 year baby Arabella's arrival

Emily Andre, NHS doctor and doting mother of three, has spoken out about an urgent issue facing many mothers, especially during pregnancy and in the postnatal period.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Peter Andre's wife shared a video to mark a special day, paying tribute to mothers and the specific mental health struggles they face.

She penned in the caption: "Today is World Maternal Mental Health Day, and what an important topic to raise awareness for. Falling within Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, the theme this year is "Your Voice, Your Strength"."

Dr Emily continued: "It's shocking to hear that so many women still don't feel listened to and understood when it comes to talking about their mental health in pregnancy and postnatally – today is all about changing that and working towards breaking the stigma that many women still feel exists."

© Instagram Emily Andre shares three children with her musician husband Peter, as well as his two children from a previous marriage

The NHS doctor encouraged her followers to "keep this conversation going", in order to finally "break down those barriers" surrounding these significant conversations, also paying thanks to Perinatal MH Partnership for organising the awareness week.

Peter and Emily's kids are growing up so fast

Though the couple obscure their youngest children's faces in all pictures for the sake of their privacy, they still share glimpses into the family's grand days out with their three children, Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella, one.

In a recent snap of Amelia, affectionately nicknamed 'Millie' by her parents, she looks like she's grown up so much, with her height getting closer and closer to her stepsister Princess, 17.

© Instagram Peter Andre shared the photo showing how tall is daughter, Amelia, is getting

Alongside other photos from the family's holiday to Yas Island in Dubai, the photo in question showed the family in the Scooby Doo section of the theme park, standing in front of a model Mystery Machine with a Scooby Doo mascot.

Though her face was covered, it's clear that she's very close to being just as tall as her big sister!

Meanwhile, even baby Arabella is growing up quickly – Peter and Emily celebrated her milestone first birthday just last month.

Sharing a series of photographs from the one-year-olds beautiful pink party, the couple took to Instagram for a joint post.

Fans inundated them with messages in the comment section. One wrote: "Wow, what a lovely food spread. Hope you all had a lovely day," while another penned: "Can't believe Arabella is one already."