Emily Andre divides fans with rarely-seen daughter Arabella's milestone

Emily Andre is a doting mother of three and it isn't every day she shares videos featuring her brood.

However, Peter Andre's wife, 35, divided fans on Friday when she took to Instagram to share her nine-month-old daughter Arabella's milestone.

© Instagram Arabella was born in April 2024

Captioning a video feeding the tot in a high chair from their kitchen, the NHS doctor wrote: "I just had to share this – it’s too funny not to! As you can see, Belle has officially hit the milestone of casting (throwing anything and everything in sight!). She hasn’t quite mastered looking to see what she’s dropped yet, but I know so many parents will relate to this stage."

As Emily fed Arabella she handed her toys which the infant swiftly threw on the floor. However, fans were confused by the star pointing out this action as a childhood milestone.

"Where on earth do these facts/ words come from…Casting…I’m so pleased I had my children at a time where everything they did was not analysed and documented and named," wrote one follower.

However, many were quick to praise Emily's video. "It is good to get this info out there as some parents new to it may see it as naughty behaviour which is never helpful," wrote one fan. "It's so good that explanation is there whatever the generation. Not everyone has someone around to help them understand child development."

Another added: "Normalising development milestones that others may perceive as ‘naughty’. It’s always so great to know the development stages, especially in early years. Keep sharing."

Some of Emily's followers even shared how their own children were experneicning the same developmental milestone as Emily's daughter. One penned: "We are at this stage and now my baby is starting to look at where the toy/object has gone. So helpful to understand that it’s a developmental stage."

Though she opts to keep her childrens' faces out of the public eye, the doting mother has opened up about life in the Andre household. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last November, Emily revealed the strict rule she upholds at mealtimes.

"The main rule we have is no screens!" Emily revealed. "That includes phones, iPads, and TV. The reason for that is so that we can all be present and listen to each other without distractions. I think it’s so important."

The author also shares Amelia, 10, and Theo, eight, with her 'Mysterious Girl' singer husband and is a proud stepmother to Peter's children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with ex Katie Price.