For parents across the country, World Book Day is a chance to have some costuming fun with the kids.

Emily Andre, 35, certainly did not miss out on the excitement, taking to Instagram to share a wonderful photo of her two older kids, whom she shares with musician husband Peter Andre, dressed up for the special day.

WATCH: Emily Andre’s Daughter Millie, 10, Looks So Tall In New Video - Just Like Her Mum

In the caption, she penned: "Happy World Book Day 2025! Millie designed her own outfit and went as Lottie Brooks (any parent of a tween girl probably knows all about these books - they are fab!) and Theo opted for an old classic…"

Dr. Emily continued: "It was a bit hectic this morning, luckily we made it to school on time (just!) but my two little book worms were very happy with their outfits [red heart emoji] [books emoji]".

Theo, eight, looked adorable in his Harry Potter costume (a classic!), and Millie, 10, looked fabulous and confident in the jumper she designed herself.

Emily's fans flooded the comments with excitement and praise. One wrote: "What an excellent jumper she designed. Hope they had a lovely day [heart emoji] [clapping emoji] [fire emoji]."

Another commented: "Both look fab millie has done a great job with her hoodie [heart emoji]", while a third penned: "Aww that's so sweet!!! She looks so good, it's so much fun decorating your own jumpers and t-shirts… I find it so therapeutic".

The NHS doctor shares three kids with her husband Peter: Amelia – who goes by 'Millie' – 10, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella. The couple also lives with Peter's two children from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price: Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.

Emily Andre's parenting trick

Just last month, Emily shared a parenting trick she's been using to help her kids be a little bit healthier.

On Instagram, the 35-year-old uploaded a video with a recipe she uses to sneak some extra nutrition and greens into her kids' meals.

She captioned it: "Struggling to get the little ones to eat their greens? This creamy, veggie-packed green pasta is a game-changer!"

Emily continued: "It's loaded with hidden goodness, super simple to make and absolutely delicious."

She explained in the video that there are many iterations of the recipe, but she opts to use baby spinach, avocado, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, grated parmesan and water. It's truly simple and sounds delicious!