Peter and Emily Andre's kids are growing up so fast.

Although they prefer not to show pictures of their children's faces to protect their privacy, the couple, who married in 2015, still love to show off special family highlights, including fun days out with their three children, Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella, one.

One recent picture of their eldest, Amelia, who they call 'Millie', showed how Amelia is getting so tall, and her height is beginning to rival her big stepsister, Princess, 17.

Taking to social media, Peter and Emily shared some photos from their recent trip to Yas Island in Dubai, where the kids enjoyed some rides on rollercoasters and got involved with the attractions.

© Instagram Emily and Peter Andre share three kids together

Peter stood with his kids, Theo, Amelia and Princess while exploring the Scooby Doo segment of the theme park. The photo in question saw the family standing in front of a model Mystery Machine van with a Scooby Doo mascot.

Amelia was wearing a patterned playsuit with pink trainers, while her older sister, who was standing behind her, was wearing all black and leaned in for a hug while posing for the snap.

The 11-year-old's face was cleverly covered by a red love-heart emoji, but it was clear that Amelia is getting almost as tall as Princess.

© Instagram Peter Andre shared this photo which showed how tall is daughter, Amelia, is getting

Theo, meanwhile, stood in front of his dad wearing khaki shorts and a T-shirt. Peter matched his son by also wearing a neutral coloured T-shirt with a pair of jeans.

Later in the evening, Emily and Peter took a break from parenting duties to enjoy a date night at a lavish restaurant. Peter and his wife, who works as an NHS doctor, posed for a sweet photo outside the Mika restaurant and were dressed glamorously for the occasion.

© Instagram The singer and his wife, a qualified doctor, married in 2015 and recently spent a holiday in Dubai

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker wore a black and white striped shirt paired with white denim trousers and crisp white Nike trainers.

Emily was the epitome of holiday chic in a gold mini dress with ruffle detailing and matching gold, bedazzled sliders.

Peter Andre's family life with children and wife Emily

Peter, who shares Princess and Junior, 19, with his ex-wife Katie Price, married Emily in 2015, and now the couple live in their incredible Surrey mansion with their five children. The house has a series of breathtaking features, including a cinema room and a home gym.

The couple most recently welcomed baby Arabella last year. Peter told The Sun how he was able to bond with Arabella after the birth due to fewer work commitments.

© Instagram Peter with his youngest baby, Arabella, who was born last year

"I'm enjoying having time to bond with her. I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out," he said.

On whether he and Emily would ever expand their brood, he said: "This time, we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one. Well, never say never. I'm not 100 per cent."