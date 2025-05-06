The truth about King Charles and Prince Harry's discussion over paternity

The Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to the BBC about his rift with his father King Charles.

Prince Harry revealed that his dad is no longer speaking to him, mainly because of the ongoing row over his "security" arrangements.

Their father-son relationship has had its ups and downs over the years, and Harry laid this bare in his memoir, Spare. Within it, he touched upon the controversies around whether Charles is Harry's biological father.

Harry grew up with press speculation that Princess Diana's former lover, Major James Hewitt, was in fact his real father, and he addressed the rumours in his book – revealing that his father had never set the record straight to him.

© Getty The paternity of Prince Harry has been questioned

"To this day nearly every biography of me, every longish profile in a paper or magazine, touches on Major Hewitt, treats the prospect of his paternity with some seriousness, including a description of the moment Pa finally sat me down for a proper heart-to-heart, reassuring me that Major Hewitt wasn't my real father. Vivid scene, poignant, moving, and wholly made up. If Pa had any thoughts about Major Hewitt, he kept them to himself."

Harry also admitted that Charles had made a distasteful joke about not being his father.

© Getty Prince Harry wants to make a mend

"Who knows if I'm really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy! He'd laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers."

Harry's reconciliation hopes

© BBC Prince Harry asks his family for reconciliation

Harry wants to build bridges with his estranged father and in the BBC interview, he said: "I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he told the network. "Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

However, he conceded that any reconciliation would be in his family's hands, adding: "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."

William and Harry's relationship

© Getty The brothers are no longer speaking

As well as having no relationship with his father at present, Harry does not speak to his brother, Prince William, either. The royal brothers seemed to share an unbreakable bond in childhood, but there have been growing reports about a long-standing rivalry.

The last time William and Harry were seen close together was when they conducted a walkabout following Queen Elizabeth II's death. They were both present at King Charles' coronation but sat apart.

William has an established life here in the UK, with his wife Princess Kate and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He is dedicated to his role as heir and is also busy prepping his son George for King responsibilities one day. Meanwhile, Harry has a wholesome life stateside with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

