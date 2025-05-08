Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson's 'beautiful' son Bingham is a heartbreaker in video from inside family home
The Almost Famous actress shares her middle child with Muse singer Matt Bellamy 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Kate Hudson may have her hands full juggling her career and raising three children but she's doing an amazing job!

Her latest video on social media sparked a huge reaction from fans who cooed over her middle child, Bingham, who featured in the clip with his famous mom. 

Kate recently marveled over her son's grown-up appearance

The mother-son duo were filmed inside the kitchen of their family home in California. 

Kate's low-key appearance was praised by her followers as she and Bingham unpacked hoodies and promoted one of their favorite stores, Paliksates, which burned down in the Pacific Palisades fire.

"These new hoodies are raising money to help them rebuild," she wrote in the caption that accompanied the clip. "We love you Paliskates!!!"

Kate son Ryder with former stepdad Matt Bellamy and brother Bingham

But it was Bingham who stole the show. The 13-year-old was praised for his "energy and compassion," as he appeared emotional to discover the brand had gifted him items and thanked him for his support. 

"Your son is such a sweet kid! Love how emotional he was receiving the @paliskates gift- so heartwarming to watch," one followed commented. 

Kate is raising her family with Danny

Not only that, but fans couldn't get over how grown up he suddenly looks. They branded him "beautiful," and "adorable," and praised Kate for raising grounded kids. 

Kate is also a mom to Rani, six, and Ryder, 21. 

She shares her oldest with musician Chris Robinson; Bingham, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy; and Rani, with her current fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. 

Rani and Bingham with Danny

Kate spoke of her blended family when she told People:  "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form. There’s so much love for all the kids."

