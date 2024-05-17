Kate Hudson reveals what it’s like having three kids with three different men

Kate Hudson recently opened up about the joys and challenges of blending a modern family. With three children by three different partners, Kate has mastered the art of co-parenting with a grace and warmth that mirrors her on-screen charisma.

At 45, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is the proud mother to Ryder, 20, whom she shares with musician Chris Robinson; Bingham, 12, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy; and Rani, 5, with her current fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa.

In a heartfelt conversation with People, Kate revealed the seamless harmony within her blended family, explaining, "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form. There’s so much love for all the kids."

This familial blend is not new territory for Kate, whose own upbringing was similarly nuanced.

© Kate Hudson Kate with Danny, Ryder, Bingham and Rani in 2019

Raised by her mother, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell, who she considers her father, Kate and her brother Oliver grew up alongside their half-brother Wyatt, Goldie's son with Kurt.

Reflecting on her family dynamics, Kate shared, "In this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out... The kids feel like they have this huge family."

© Vince Bucci Kate Hudson with ex Chris Robinson

Kate's ability to maintain amicable relationships extends beyond her immediate family circle to include her ex-partners and their new families.

She highlighted the closeness between her daughter Rani and the daughters of her exes, describing them as sisters and celebrating the nurturing environment they've cultivated.

© Instagram Kate Hudson and her kids Bing and Rani

Echoing the inclusive family values she learned from Goldie and Kurt, Kate is engaged to Danny Fujikawa and remains a supportive figure in the lives of all her children.

She even embraces opportunities to babysit for Matt Bellamy’s daughter Lovella, showcasing her commitment to fostering a supportive, extended family network.

"Their strongest value is their dedication to that unit," Kate said, praising her parents' enduring relationship.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

"They’ve been through everything together, and it’s such an amazing thing to see, especially as they get older, how beautiful their relationship is. It’s so loving and caring. They’ve stuck with it. It’s like a very rare Hollywood story. They’re in it forever. It’s wild."

Kate's personal life heavily influences her professional endeavors, including her upcoming debut album, Glorious, set to release on May 17.

The album, which features her debut single Talk About Love, co-written with Linda Perry and fiancé Danny, explores the theme of love in its myriad forms.

© Photo: Getty Images Kate with Matt Bellamy

"This is just a life well-loved," Kate reflected on the album. "Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children... What a glorious thing to have so much love."

As Kate ventures into the music industry, she finds the process exhilarating and cathartic, particularly the songwriting aspect. "It's really fun. I'm really enjoying it," she shared. "Music was my first love. It’s really a lifetime in the making."