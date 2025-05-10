Helen Skelton's sons take after their adventurous mother in new photos

Helen Skelton is known for her adventurous streak with the former Blue Peter presenter having taken part in dozens of hair-raising challenges.

It appears her young sons, Ernie, nine, and Louis, eight, are following in her footsteps as they take on some adrenaline-filled activities. On Saturday, the mother-of-three revealed that her sons had decided to join her for a paddleboarding session over a lake. The youngsters were dressed in blue and yellow wetsuits as they hit the water.

Louis kept tight to his paddleboard, but Ernie got a little bit more daring as he was seen kneeling on the board.

© Instagram The star's sons are taking over their famous mum

Helen also shared snaps of herself in the water, revealing that she had taken up kayaking again. She said: "It's been a minute…

"Was a little nervous about getting back in a sea kayak after all these years, genuinely like riding a bike."

© Instagram Helen also showed off her adventurous spirit

Fans left supportive comments, as one said: "Is there anything you can't do? Absolutely in awe, you are an amazing woman," and a second added: "Helen are you allowed a day off lol, superwoman."

Helen's children

Helen regularly dotes on her children, Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, and when she left her BBC roles in 2023, she revealed it was down to wanting to spend more time with her brood.

Signing off, she told listeners: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me."

© Instagram Helen dotes on her three children

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler. When announcing their split in 2022, five months after the birth of Elsie, Helen wrote: "We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm, and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"