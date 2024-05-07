Countryfile's Helen Skelton shares ultra-rare photo of sons in stunning mountain scenery

As a Countryfile host, mum-of-three Helen Skelton is known for her active lifestyle and love of the great outdoors.

Now the star has shared some wholesome photos of a family mountain walk with her two sons, Ernie, eight, and Louis, seven, and the scenery is utterly spectacular.

Helen, 40, took to her Instagram page to post a video clip and series of snaps of the group scaling a steep hill, which her followers are pretty sure is the Blencathra mountain in the Lake District.

Young Ernie and Louis looked to be loving the challenging hike as they strode ahead of their mum. "Moments on mountains #freshair #mountains #weekends," wrote Helen.

Many of the former Strictly Come Dancing star's fans were familiar with the location, with one posting: "Blencathra is a family favourite of ours, glad you enjoyed it."

© Instagram Helen Skelton's sons climb a mountain

Another said: "Love this, amazing scenery especially with the clouds, just beautiful. Such a perfect way to spend a bank holiday."

A third wrote: "What a fantastic experience for the boys."

© Instagram Helen's sons enjoying the scenery

Helen is also mum to two-year-old Elsie but the toddler was absent from the photographs – perhaps she stayed at home with her grandparents or maybe she was on Helen's back in a child carrier.

Earlier in the year, Helen told HELLO! how she adores spending time outdoors.

"I think there are so many benefits to spending time outside so I really hope my children grow up loving life outdoors," she revealed. "I am lucky that at the minute I can drag them up a fell and long may that continue."

She added: "I try to get outside as soon after waking up as possible, just to open the back door and look at the garden. I would love to say I have time for a big hike every day, but I don't. But I make sure fresh air and casting my eyes over some greenery are two of the first things I do every day."

The GO Outdoors ambassador has also said: “The outdoors is hugely important for improving physical health, mental well-being, but also for strengthening family bonds. As an opportunity to unplug from the distractions of technology, spending time outdoors with your family will create new positive, shared experiences.

“In addition, outdoor activities like treasure hunts and wildlife spotting can be especially beneficial for children as they stimulate creativity and problem-solving skills while allowing the whole family to benefit from the health advantages of spending time outside."