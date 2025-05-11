Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Katie Holmes to Kyra Sedgwick: see how Hollywood celebrated Mother's Day
Split image of Kyra Sedgwick with her daughter Sosie Bacon and Katie Holmes with her daughter Suri Noelle© Getty

See some of the heartwarming tributes your favorite stars shared honoring their moms

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
This Sunday, May 11 marks Mother's Day in the U.S., and some of your favorite A-Listers have shared their heartwarming tributes in honor of their moms.

It's a bittersweet one for some, such as Nicole Kidman and Michelle Obama, who are celebrating their own first Mother's Day since the passing of their respective mothers last year. For others, like Hailey Bieber, it's their very first time celebrating the special day.

Scroll below for some of the sweetest Mother's Day posts, from the likes of Salma Hayek, Kevin Bacon, Jessica Biel, and others.

1/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Hailey Bieber with her son Jack Blues© Instagram

Hailey Bieber

Hailey became a mom for the first time last August when she and husband Justin Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues. "I love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mother's Day," she wrote on Instagram.

2/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Salma Hayek with her mom Diana© Instagram

Salma Hayek

Salma honored her mom Diana Jiménez Medina, writing: "Feliz Día de las Madres, mamá and to every mama around the world celebrating tomorrow. Thank you for the strength, the wisdom, and the endless love you've poured into our lives. I love you with all my heart."

3/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Kevin Bacon of Kyra Sedgwick with their kids Sosie and Travis© Instagram

Kevin Bacon

Kevin shared a photo of his wife Kyra Sedgwick with their children Sosie and Travis, and wrote: "I'll take any excuse to celebrate you. Happy Mother's Day @kyrasedgwickofficial, I love you and our family."

4/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Katie Holmes with her mom Kathleen© Instagram

Katie Holmes

Katie shared a throwback of her mom Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes, and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all of the mama's out there. Thank you to my mom for everything. I love you dearly."

5/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Jessica Biel with her mom Kimberly© Instagram

Jessica Biel

Jessica wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the amazing woman who raised me. I wouldn't be who I am today without you. I love you!" along with a throwback photo of her mom Kimberly Biel.

6/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Tarek El Moussa of his wife Heather Rae El Moussa with their son Tristan© Instagram

Tarek El Moussa

Tarek honored both his wife Heather Rae El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Haack, writing: "To my wife @theheatherraeelmoussa — watching you become a mother to Tristan has been the most beautiful chapter of our journey. You love him with every piece of your heart. And the love you give Tay and Bray… it's something I'll never stop being thankful for. You are the calm, the joy, and the strength in our family. We’re so lucky to have you. And to all the incredible moms in my life — my own mom, my amazing mother-in-law, my sister, and Christina — thank you for the love, the lessons, and the countless ways you’ve shaped our family."

7/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Chris Pratt with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger© Instagram

Chris Pratt

Chris shared a tribute to his second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares three of his four children, writing: "How do moms do it? Seriously. It's like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once. Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother's Day, Chief!"

8/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Scout Willis with her mom Demi Moore and sisters Rumer and Tallulah© Instagram

Scout Willis

Scout shared a sweet throwback with her mom Demi Moore and sisters Rumer and Tallulah, and simply wrote: "Maman."

9/9

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Michael Strahan with his mom Louise Strahan© Instagram

Michael Strahan

Michael posted a photo with his mom Louise Strahan and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my momma and all the moms out there! Enjoy your special day."

