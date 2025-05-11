Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman shares unseen pictures of daughters Sunday and Faith in emotional post
The Babygirl actress shares Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her husband Keith Urban

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Actress Nicole Kidman sparked a wholesome reaction on Sunday when she shared a touching family post to mark Mother's Day in the US.

Taking to Instagram, the Moulin Rouge actress uploaded two snapshots featuring her rarely-seen daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret alongside Nicole's late mother, Janelle Ann.

One picture showed a beaming Nicole posing with one arm around her mother, while a second showed Janelle Ann enjoying a stroll with her granddaughters in Uluru, Australia.

For the tender family moment, Nicole, 57, wrapped up warm in a black-and-white fluffy jacket which she teamed with skinny jeans. Also embracing timeless stripes was Nicole's mother, who could be seen rocking a grey-and-white striped long-sleeved top, dark trousers and a charcoal-hued scarf.

The star's two daughters, whom she shares with her husband, Keith Urban, looked adorable as they sweetly posed for the camera and also walked hand in hand with their grandmother.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two daughters together

"My mother and my daughters in Uluru, beautiful memories…always [pink heart emoji] Happy Mother's Day," Nicole penned in her caption.

Fans and friends instantly flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Beautiful multigenerational picture, so much love and wisdom throughout," while a second noted: "What a beautiful memory," and a third chimed in: "Precious memories."

Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose

Nicole's mother Janelle Ann sadly passed away in September last year. The star first shared the news of her mother's sudden death at the Venice International Film Festival.

She won Best Actress for her role in Babygirl, but quickly left the festival and the country to return to Sydney before she could accept the honor.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
The actress shared news of her mother's death last year

At the time, Nicole wrote in a statement: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."

Nicole's family life

Aside from Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, Nicole also shares two adopted children - Bella and Connor - with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Bella Kidman Cruise smiling at a press event© Getty Images
Nicole and her ex-husband Tom Cruise adopted Bella in the 1990s

While Nicole hasn't been publicly photographed with Bella and Connor since 2007, she has spoken about their relationship, revealing that the pair don't refer to her as "mom".

"They call me Nicole, which I hate," she explained during an appearance on GMTV.

