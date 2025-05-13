Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez's daughter, 17, is morphing into famous mom in photo with siblings
Lauren dazzles on the red carpet in bright red dress

Jeff Bezos' fiancee is a mom to three children 

2 minutes ago
It was a magical Mother's Day for Lauren Sanchez who thanked her kids with a rare family photo on Instagram. 

The media personality and philanthropist posted a snapshot of herself with her sons; Nikko, 24, and Evan, 18, but it was her daughter, Ella, 17, who caused fans to do a double take. 

Growing up fast

Lauren keeps her kids out of the spotlight, meaning fans don't often get to see her offspring growing up. 

One look at the image, and it is clear that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, especially where Ella is concerned. 

Lauren shared a photo of her three chilren
Lauren shared a photo of her three chilren

The teen wore her long raven hair in flicks, and despite her stern facial expression as she looked up at her brother, the resemblance to her mom was undeniable. 

Fans could be forgiven for thinking they were looking at a younger Lauren with her olive complexion and full lips. 

Lauren Sanchez shared a photo from her yearbook
Ella looks a lot like her mom Lauren's yearbook photo

Her exes

In fact, all of her children have inherited her genes, making for an attractive family photo. 

Lauren shares her two youngest children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell and Nikko's father is her ex, Tony Gonzalez. 

Lauren with her daughter Ella when she was younger
Lauren with her daughter Ella when she was younger

Despite their breakup, Lauren and Tony have remained great friends.

"I'm not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all," she told The Wall Street Journal. "But you do need to be able to communicate. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.'" 

Nikko with his dad Tony Gonzalez
Nikko with his dad Tony Gonzalez

Wedding day

The family are currently preparing for Lauren's summer wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. 

The event is shaping up to be the wedding celebration of the year, with Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and the Kardashians all expected to attend.

They're planning their wedding
They're planning their wedding

Lauren's older brother, Paul Sánchez, has spoken out about his sister's wedding to Jeff, revealing that it will be an event to rival the wedding of King Charles and his-then bride Princess Diana in 1981.

"I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing," Paul told TMZ.

It's bound to be a big affair
It's bound to be a big affair

"Just huge and fun, and just a blast. We don't have any details yet, like exactly where it's going to be or anything like that."

"I'm thrilled beyond belief," he continued. "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."

