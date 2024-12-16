Lauren Sanchez celebrates major milestone with teen son Evan: 'My heart is bursting'

The University of Miami is set to welcome another familiar face—and this time, it’s Lauren Sánchez’s son, Evan, who is preparing to make his mark at the prestigious Florida institution.

The 54-year-old helicopter pilot and journalist couldn’t hide her excitement as she proudly shared the news on Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Reposting a celebratory upload about her 18-year-old heading off to study business, Lauren added a heartfelt message: "My heart is bursting. Beyond proud of you. Love you."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Jeff Bezos & fiancée Lauren Sanchez's blended family

Evan, whom Lauren shares with her ex-husband, powerhouse agent Patrick Whitesell, is set to join the ranks of other high-profile families with ties to the university.

Just a few months earlier, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of former U.S. president Donald Trump, revealed her own plans to attend the University of Miami as part of its highly competitive golf team.

© Instagram Lauren proudly poses beside teen son Evan

Back in August, Kai, 17, shared her excitement with her Instagram followers after verbally committing to the school. "I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," the athlete wrote in her post. Kai, who is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, also took a moment to thank her family for their unwavering support.

"I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," Kai said, in a clear nod to Donald Trump’s well-documented passion for golf. She wrapped up her heartfelt message with pride: "I am super excited to be a Cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"

© Instagram Kai Trump also attends Miami University

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr., who finalized their divorce in 2018, continue to co-parent Kai and her four siblings—Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe—ensuring the children remain supported and celebrated as they hit important milestones.

As for Lauren, her son Evan’s exciting next chapter at the University of Miami marks another proud parenting moment for the former Extra host. Lauren and Patrick, who were married for 13 years before their divorce, are also parents to 16-year-old Ella. The family, despite the split, has maintained a strong bond and often come together for big occasions.

© Instagram Lauren with Jeff and son Nikko

Earlier this year, Lauren and Patrick reunited to celebrate another major milestone—when Lauren’s eldest son Nikko graduated from college.

Nikko, 23, whom Lauren shares with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, was surrounded by love and support as Lauren’s fiancé, Jeff Bezos, also joined the festivities.

Lauren and Jeff, who went public with their relationship in January 2019, have embraced their blended family with open arms, often describing their dynamic as a modern-day "Brady Bunch." Jeff, 60, is a father to four children from his marriage to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Lauren and Jeff’s romance has been nothing short of whirlwind. After four years together, the Amazon founder popped the question in 2023 with an extravagant proposal that made headlines worldwide.

Since then, the couple has been inseparable, often stepping out at glamorous events and jet-setting to exotic locations.