Lauren Sanchez shares head-turning yearbook photo and she looks just like daughter Ella

Blast from the past! Lauren Sanchez took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday when she revisited her childhood.

The fiancee of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos revealed she'd gone back to her hometown in Albuquerque, New Mexico during her tour for her new children’s book, The Fly Who Flew.

Lauren took to Instagram with a series of photos of her with her dad, sneaking a glimpse at her childhood home and reading to kids in a bookstore.

She also pointed out a photo of herself in her yearbook which revealed the uncanny resemblance to her daughter, Ella, and also her real name!

Alongside the photo of a young, raven-haired Lauren, was the name Wendy, highlighting the fact she chose to go by her middle name when she kickstarted her career.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez shared a photo from her yearbook

“Nothing better than coming home," she wrote. "Went down memory lane. Stopping by the old house with Dad. Ate amazing food. Thank you to all my family and friends who showed up to support the @theflywhoflew."

Fans rushed to comment on her post with many stunned at how much her daughter looks like her as a child.

Lauren is mom to three children, Nikko, 23, Evan, 17, and Ella, 16. She shares her firstborn with ex Tony Gonzalez, and her two youngest children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.

She has shielded her kids from the spotlight and rarely shares photos of them on social media.

But for Ella's 16th birthday, Lauren posted a throwback photo of her and added a heartfelt tribute.

"Happy Birthday baby girl," she wrote. "I can’t believe You are already 16. It seems like just yesterday I took this pic of you.

© Getty Images Lauren with her daughter Ella, who is now 16

"In your quiet strength, you’ve grown, not with loud fanfares, but with the gentle grace of a sunrise. Each day, you show us the beauty of dedication and the power of quiet dreams. We love you for everything you are, and everything you’re yet to become. I love you beyond words."

Evan also shies away from the limelight, while Nikko often accompanies his mom on red carpets.

He's also vocal on social media and has carved out a career as a model, all the while graduating from college, making his mom incredibly proud.

Despite their breakup, Lauren and Tony have remained friends.

© Steven Ferdman Lauren with her oldest son Nikko

"I'm not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all," she told The Wall Street Journal. "But you do need to be able to communicate. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.'"