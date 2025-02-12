Lauren Sánchez is a doting mom-of-three, and couldn't be prouder taking to social media to celebrate her oldest's special day.

The former journalist, 55, shares her son Evan Whitesell, 18, and daughter Ella Whitesell, 17, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. And with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, she shares son Nikko Gonzalez.

On Nikko's 24th birthday, Lauren took to Instagram to pay tribute with a collection of rare photos, highlighting his striking looks and his childhood spunk.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Jeff Bezos & fiancée Lauren Sánchez's blended family

Nikko is now an up-and-coming model, having walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week. "From those first mischievous smiles to watching you chart your own path... my heart is full," Lauren penned.

"You've always moved to your own rhythm, adventurous, yet always so calm in the middle of a storm, and so hardworking. Your steady grace continues to amaze me."

She sweetly concluded: "Another trip around the sun, and still, you teach me something new every day. I love you SO SO much. Happy birthday Nikko." Nikko also received birthday wishes from Khloé and Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Jewel, all friends of Lauren.

© Instagram Lauren shared a sweet birthday tribute to her oldest son, Nikko Gonzalez

The former anchor on The View co-parents with her ex Tony, with whom she still maintains a close relationship, his new wife Tobie Gonzalez, and her fiancée Jeff Bezos, who shares four kids himself with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

LATEST: Lauren Sánchez addresses recent 'turbulence' in reflective post

The couple officially began dating in 2019, soon after Jeff and MacKenzie went public with their split and eventual divorce. In May 2023, it was confirmed that they had gotten engaged, and since then, they've been planning their upcoming nuptials.

© Instagram "You've always moved to your own rhythm, adventurous, yet always so calm in the middle of a storm, and so hardworking."

Lauren spoke with WSJ. Magazine recently about what life is like in a blended family. "On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids. We are the Brady Bunch."

MORE: Lauren Sánchez reacts to criticism over divisive inauguration outfit

Lauren spoke at length about the importance of not only maintaining a good relationship with her ex, but also being friends with them. "My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son's father, Tony."

© Getty Images Lauren shares Nikko with her ex boyfriend Tony Gonzalez

"I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have," she explained. "Tony and his wife are my best friends. It wasn't always that way. There was friction [at the beginning]. But Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us, and we're really good friends."

MORE: Lauren Sánchez praises fiance Jeff Bezos as pair celebrate 'incredible' news

"That took about five years, but we always communicated," Lauren continued, adding that while it's not always necessary or even practical to remain so close, she was grateful to have that bond for the sake of her son.

© Getty Images With ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, she also shares kids Evan and Ella

"I'm not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all," she mentioned. "But you do need to be able to communicate. I'm so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he's like, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents, and they don't have to be married.'"